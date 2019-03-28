Nature Sunshine Products : What is Coconut Aminos?

Coconut aminos is the name given to a tasty and healthful sauce derived from coconut sap. This salty-sweet condiment is prevalent in many Paleo and Keto diet recipes. Its unique flavor, described by some as buttery, is different and perhaps more healthful than soy sauce.

What is Coconut Aminos and How Does It Work?

Coconut aminos come from the sap of coconut palm trees. This sap is carefully fermented and blended with sea salt. You'll find small amounts of 17 amino acids in this sauce (hence the name aminos) along with some B-vitamins. What won't you find? There's no soy or gluten, and there's about 70% less sodium than soy sauce-which is a compelling factor for some.

Coconut aminos have gained popularity in the Keto and Paleo diet communities and with people who can't (or choose not to) consume soy. Like soy, they are dark in color and have a salty, savory flavor, though coconut aminos is also slightly sweet.

Don't Forget about Tamari

Another sauce alternative, tamari, is basically soy sauce without the roasted grains. As such, most tamari sauce is gluten-free, providing appeal to that consumer niche. Some tamari products, though, are created with 'less wheat' and are not 100% gluten-free. Always check the labels to make sure your tamari sauce is gluten-free if that is important to you. You can also find organic versions of both coconut aminos and tamari sauce, should your heart desire that.

Which Is the Best Seasoning Sauce?

Choosing the best seasoning sauce really depends on individual preference. Most people agree that tamari sauce has a stronger flavor than soy sauce.

If you like teriyaki sauce or want a soy sauce substitute for your Paleo or Keto recipes, you'll probably like coconut aminos. It's got a similar sweet taste though and a thinner consistency. You can use coconut aminos to marinate beef or tofu, or add it to salad dressings or dips.

What about Coconut Aminos' Nutrition Content?

As with many condiments, you'll find very little nutritive content in coconut aminos. They contain trace amounts of some B vitamins, no fiber, and are both fat- and cholesterol-free. A 1 tsp. serving of coconut aminos does contain approximately .23 grams of sodium (4% Daily Value) and 1 gram of sugar.

Wondering Where to Buy Coconut Aminos?

You can find Coconut Aminos at some large retailers, including Kroger grocery stores. Some natural foods stores carry them as well. They are also available through a few online outlets.

