Nature's One Voluntarily Issues Allergy Alert for Undeclared Milk Allergen

08/26/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

Lewis Center, OH, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One is recalling PediaSmart® SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix because milk is not listed under the “contains” label statement.  Each lot is tested for milk allergen by independent 3rd party laboratories before release for sale:  no milk allergen was detected in any lots of the finished product.  No illnesses have been reported to date, however out of an abundance of caution the product is being recalled.  People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.  


The product was distributed Nationwide and to Canada through online retailers and medical supply distributors.  The product was not sold in retail stores. 

PediaSmart® SOY Vanilla Beverage Mix is a powder beverage sold in 12.7 ounce (360 gram) canisters.  Lot numbers in the recall are:  PSV 7271 MI1 (Use by Sept 1, 2019), PSV 8078 MI1 (Use by March 1, 2020), PSV 8274 MI1 (Use by Oct 1, 2020), and PSV 9105 MI1 (Use by April 1, 2021). 

Lot PSV 9105 MI1 (Use by April 1, 2021) with corrected label is not part of recall.  

Please see attached image showing recall label vs. correct label. 

Nature’s One learned through a routine document review from a vendor that milk or a milk derivative was added to the natural flavor used in the product.  Even though no milk allergen was detected through testing, labeling laws require milk is listed in the “contains” statement.   

Consumers have the option to return the product to Nature’s One for a properly labeled replacement, discard the product or request a refund.  For more information, please contact Nature’s One at 1-888-227-7122 Monday-Friday 9AM to 4PM EST or simply email at recallinfo@naturesone.zendesk.com.  


About Nature’s One: 

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic®, in the United States and continues to be an innovative leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One has spent over 22 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages.  Rated “Best in Class” by Clean Label Project®, Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks of nutrition and purity.  PediaSmart® Organic beverage, and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores and online.   

Attachment 

Lisa Edwards
Nature's One
740-657-6480
recallinfo@naturesone.zendesk.com

