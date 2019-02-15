Nature's Path Foods recalls a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals due to undeclared gluten

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nature’s Path Foods announced a voluntary recall of a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals for they may contain undeclared gluten (wheat and barley). People who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten and wheat should not consume the cereals with the BEST BEFORE DATE listed below due to potential adverse health effects. Nature’s Path is also removing any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses.



EnviroKidz Choco Chimps



EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch



EnviroKidz Jungle Munch





United States



Product Name – United States Size UPC Best Before Date EnviroKidz Choco Chimps 10 oz 0 5844987024 1 08/27/2019 EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 10 oz 0 58449 86002 0 08/24/2019 EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 10 oz 0 58449 86002 0 09/21/2019 EnviroKidz Jungle Munch 10 oz 0 5844987028 9 08/01/2019

Canada

Product Name - Canada Size UPC Best Before Date EnviroKidz Choco Chimps 284 g 0 5844987023 4 08/27/2019 EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch 284 g 0 58449 86002 0 08/24/2019 EnviroKidz Jungle Munch 284 g 0 5844987027 2 08/01/2019

Below are links to the images of the product packaging associated with this recall.

Choco Chimps: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b206544c-ece4-4cbe-a282-68ceba986268

Gorilla Munch: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca8ac5a-de39-4945-92eb-4c27822cb917

Jungle Munch: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8023bc64-351c-402e-a174-daedfdcf0510

The error was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling. Other gluten-free Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products are not impacted and are not part of this voluntary recall.

Consumers requesting a refund for the affected cereals should return the product to their retailer. Consumers may also contact Nature’s Path Consumer Services at 1-866-880-7284 (between Monday and Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm PST) or email at ConsumerServices@naturespath.com .



“Making healthy, nutritious, organic food is our passion,” says Arjan Stephens, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at Nature’s Path. “This failure to meet the gluten-free standard our consumers expect and trust from us is a deep concern. We have reviewed and changed our internal practices to ensure our gluten-free cereals are not impacted in the future.”

About Nature’s Path Foods

Nature’s Path Organic Foods , is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature’s Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature’s Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi’a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com/or follow on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

Contact:



Wendy Kubota

Director, Communications

Nature’s Path

604-838-2679

wkubota@naturespath.com

Cassandra Poulis

Praytell Agency on behalf of Nature’s Path

201-527-8872

cassandra@praytellagency.com