News : Companies
Nature's Path Foods recalls a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals due to undeclared gluten

02/15/2019 | 04:05pm EST

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nature’s Path Foods announced a voluntary recall of a specific production run of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals for they may contain undeclared gluten (wheat and barley). People who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten and wheat should not consume the cereals with the BEST BEFORE DATE listed below due to potential adverse health effects. Nature’s Path is also removing any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses. 

United States

Product Name – United StatesSizeUPCBest Before Date
EnviroKidz Choco Chimps10 oz0 5844987024 108/27/2019
EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch10 oz0 58449 86002 008/24/2019
EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch10 oz0 58449 86002 009/21/2019
EnviroKidz Jungle Munch10 oz0 5844987028 908/01/2019

Canada

Product Name - CanadaSizeUPCBest Before Date
EnviroKidz Choco Chimps284 g0 5844987023 408/27/2019
EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch284 g0 58449 86002 008/24/2019
EnviroKidz Jungle Munch284 g0 5844987027 208/01/2019

Below are links to the images of the product packaging associated with this recall. 

Choco Chimps: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b206544c-ece4-4cbe-a282-68ceba986268

Gorilla Munch: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca8ac5a-de39-4945-92eb-4c27822cb917

Jungle Munch: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8023bc64-351c-402e-a174-daedfdcf0510

The error was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling. Other gluten-free Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products are not impacted and are not part of this voluntary recall.

Consumers requesting a refund for the affected cereals should return the product to their retailer. Consumers may also contact Nature’s Path Consumer Services at 1-866-880-7284 (between Monday and Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm PST) or email at ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.

“Making healthy, nutritious, organic food is our passion,” says Arjan Stephens, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at Nature’s Path. “This failure to meet the gluten-free standard our consumers expect and trust from us is a deep concern. We have reviewed and changed our internal practices to ensure our gluten-free cereals are not impacted in the future.”

About Nature’s Path Foods

Nature’s Path Organic Foods, is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature’s Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature’s Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi’a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com/or follow on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

Contact:

Wendy Kubota
Director, Communications
Nature’s Path
604-838-2679
wkubota@naturespath.com

Cassandra Poulis
Praytell Agency on behalf of Nature’s Path
201-527-8872
cassandra@praytellagency.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
