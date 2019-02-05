NatureBox Announces Wellness Line Launch at the Arcview Conference

— Online Snack Leader Adds CBD Snack Products to Promote Wellness and Reduce Stress and Gets Rave Reviews From Customers —

NatureBox Inc., one of America’s most well-known millennial snack brands, has launched a new product line focused on wellness, offering a range of Hemp derived CBD snack products. The announcement will be made by NatureBox executives at the upcoming Arcview Investor Forum held in Los Angeles from February 5th-7th, 2019.

The Wellness Collection has launched for the adults segment of the direct to consumer channel and initially includes four flavors of Hemp derived CBD fruit chews, including pineapple, passion-berry, watermelon-lemonade, and grapefruit. In adhering to the company’s mission to promote wellness and reduce stress, NatureBox uses snack ingredients that promote this positive well-being from the inside out. The fruit chews are made from whole fruit and botanical extract from hemp plants with no added sugar. They are also gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and contain zero THC.

“Our objective with NatureBox has always been to provide the most convenient and delicious snack options that encourage healthy eating and contribute to a higher standard of wellness,” said John Occhipinti, Chief Executive Officer of NatureBox. “Introducing the CBD snack product line originates from extensive market research and personal experiences with my college-aged daughter who previously suffered from excruciating migraines that impacted her quality of life. I watched her undergo a transformative positive change after using natural CBD products.”

Occhipinti added, “Truly compelling, however, was the research that showed the incredible potential of this snack segment. Over the course of the last few years, online conversations about CBD have grown to 1.4 million. We project 220,000 conversations just in the next quarter. Of these conversations,158,000 have been about CBD snacks with a projected 30,000 more expected to take place in the next quarter primarily with a millennial audience. Topping the list of CBD products are drinks and gummies with cookies and snacks catching up. There’s significant potential for NatureBox to dominate this space and provide just what this audience wants.”

The Wellness Collection is already set to be a success if it can be gauged by current customer demand. Occhipinti noted, “We had over 1,000 members already waitlisted on the first day of pre-release. Site traffic doubled after we sent an email to our customers, announcing the new CBD-infused snacks. Even better, we are getting direct feedback from customers in emails that state just how they are excited to add this snack product to their NatureBox order.”

About NatureBox

Launched in 2012 by Co-Founders Gautam Gupta and Ken Chen, NatureBox has quickly become one of America’s most well known millennial food brands now with over two million customers and growing. The company was acquired in 2018 by Wheelhouse Partners, which has refocused the company on wellness solutions for consumers and businesses. Fueled by its ability to build direct relationships with its customers, the Bay Area company leverages data to deliver a personalized experience and drive nimble product innovation. All NatureBox products are made with the highest quality ingredients and thoughtfully crafted to make consumers feel great about snacking. NatureBox products are available online and in Northern California Costco warehouses. For more information on NatureBox, please visit NatureBox.com, Facebook (@NatureBox), LinkedIn, and Twitter (@NatureBox).

FDA Disclaimer: Any statements made have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. No products we produce, manufacture, market, or distribute are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before beginning any exercise program or taking any supplements or botanical extracts.

