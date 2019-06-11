NatureSweet® Continues to Expand its Product Line Up

San Antonio, TX, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) is now the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables. NatureSweet® will showcase its expansive portfolio that now includes branded cucumbers, peppers and large tomatoes alongside its delicious small tomatoes at this year’s United Fresh Convention & Expo held in Chicago from June 10-12, 2019.

Driven by its mission to transform the lives of Agricultural workers in North America, NatureSweet® launched several new additions to its product portfolio in the Fall of 2018. With its wide range of varieties, NatureSweet® has added a new dimension to its business development and increased its dedication to bringing the best tasting vegetables to consumers.

“We have over 9,000 Associates working at NatureSweet with an average tenure of over five years. They are our biggest competitive advantage and have expertise growing NatureSweet quality produce - with care and without compromise,” says Lori Castillo, NatureSweet® VP of Marketing.

NatureSweet® will also debut two new tomato offerings to its portfolio at this year’s United Fresh. Brand-new to the tomato line-up will be D’VINES®, a cherry tomato-on-the-vine offering as well as Comets™, the sweetest tomato in the NatureSweet® portfolio yet!

Launched in January, D’VINES® made its debut in the market as a premium, tomato-on-the-vine offering that specializes in making every meal divine. In addition, NatureSweet® is giving United Fresh attendees an exclusive preview of the NEW NatureSweet® Comets™ that will be available this July. Comets™ are the sweetest tomato in the NatureSweet® portfolio yet, perfect for an out of this world snacking experience.

“We are dedicated to providing consumers with variety to meet the needs of different usage occasions all year long. Our new Comets™ tomatoes are picked at the peak of freshness and are perfect for a sweet snack anytime of the day,” says Amit Patel, NatureSweet®Marketing Director.

Stop by booth #4027 at United Fresh to get an exclusive look at NatureSweet’s expansive product line up and hear more about its amazing full time Associates.

About NS Brands, Ltd.®

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantee great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

