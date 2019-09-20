Log in
NatureSweet®'s hard work pays off with NEW signed Suspension Agreement

09/20/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes (NatureSweet.com) is pleased that the 30-day comment period has ended and the new Agreement Suspending the Antidumping Duty Investigation on Fresh Tomatoes From Mexico is now FINAL.  The Signatories representing the Mexico tomato growers and the Department of Commerce signed the new agreement yesterday afternoon at a signing ceremony. The temporary duties in the amount of 17.56% on tomatoes imported from Mexico that have been in place since May have finally been lifted.

Enhanced enforcement provisions are a big part of this new agreement. NatureSweet® appreciates the hard work of the Department of Commerce and all the Signatories to this important agreement between the US and Mexico.

“I’m pleased that the new Suspension Agreement is now final. This will bring stability and certainty to all of us in the industry who work hard to bring quality tomatoes to the marketplace” said Skip Hulett, Vice President & General Counsel for NatureSweet®.

According to Bryant Ambelang, CEO and Executive Chairman, “I’m so proud - our company accepted the responsibility and took the challenge to create channels of communication and collaboration between the two countries. Through hard work and dedication, we found a way to provide for our customers and consumers through this challenging time.  This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of so many, especially our devoted and hardworking Associates.”

 

 

About NS Brands, Ltd.

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for premium, greenhouse grown vegetables in North America. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. vegetables guarantee great taste all year round. Carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,500 full-time Associates, their produce is sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Lori Castillo
NS Brands, LTD
(210) 408-8539
loricastillo@naturesweet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
