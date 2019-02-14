NatureWorks : Announces 100 Percent Third-Party Certified Sustainable Feedstock by 2020

A new initiative at NatureWorks
will ensure that by 2020 100 percent of the agricultural feedstock for
Ingeo™ biopolymers and Vercet™ performance
chemicals will be certified by the International
Sustainability & Carbon Certification System (ISCC) to the ISCC
PLUS standard of best practices in agricultural production.
NatureWorks was the first biopolymers manufacturer to become certified
to the new ISCC PLUS standard in 2012 and currently has more than 40
percent of its agricultural feedstock certified. At full capacity, more
than 90 farms will be involved in the program by 2020.
The ISCC PLUS certified crops are grown within 50 miles of the
NatureWorks’ Blair, Nebraska, production facility, which has an annual
production capacity of 150,000 metric tons of Ingeo biopolymer. Every
farm entering the program receives training in adhering to the ISCC PLUS
certification’s principles, which are the following:
-
Protect highly biodiverse and high carbon stock areas.
-
Implement best agricultural practices for the use of fertilizers and
pesticides, irrigation, tillage, soil management, and the protection
of the surrounding environment.
-
Promote safe working conditions.
-
Comply with human, labor, and land rights.
-
Comply with laws and international treaties.
-
Implement good management practices and continuous improvement.
“New materials innovation is being driven by the tenants of the circular
bioeconomy, and as we seek to decouple plastics from fossil feedstocks,
we remain committed to feedstock diversification and to critically
assessing the sustainability of each and every feedstock we use,” said
Rich Altice, CEO and President of NatureWorks.
ISCC PLUS is an independent third-party sustainability certification
system developed in a multi-stakeholder initiative. The comprehensive
program certifies the sustainability of agricultural feedstocks used for
biobased products, including both the environmental and social aspects
of agricultural production. Site specific audits and certificates ensure
full traceability and chain of custody along the supply chain, ensuring
that the total volume of Ingeo received by the final user of the product
can be traced back (and documented through a mass balance system) to the
equivalent amount of certified, sustainable crop produced. ISCC
certification has been adopted by global brands and is supported by
non-governmental organizations.
“We are very happy about NatureWorks’ commitment to sourcing sustainable
agricultural feedstock,” said Gernot Klepper, Chairman of the ISCC
Association. “Agricultural producers have both a responsibility and a
tremendous chance to contribute to meeting the Sustainable Development
Goals of the United Nations. Certification with ISCC PLUS enables
farmers to move toward more sustainable agricultural practices, thus
supporting ecologic and social, as well as economic sustainability in
agriculture and rural areas.”
As part of NatureWorks’ commitment to renewable, sustainable feedstocks
and materials, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation recently announced that
NatureWorks, along with other global brandowners and manufacturers, have
signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. As a signatory,
NatureWorks committed to the following in support of sustainable
agriculture for bioplastics:
-
By 2019, 60 percent of the company’s feedstock will be certified as
sustainably and responsibly managed via ISCC PLUS.
-
By 2020, 100 percent of feedstock will be certified as sustainably and
responsibly managed via ISCC PLUS.
-
By 2025, 100 percent of new feedstocks for additional manufacturing
capacity will be certified as sustainably and responsibly managed via
an independent third-party administered program.
About NatureWorks
NatureWorks is an advanced materials
company offering a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and
chemicals. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based
materials, naturally advanced Ingeo™ polymers are valued for their
unique functional properties and used in products from coffee capsules
and appliances to tea bags and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is
jointly owned by Thailand’s largest ASEAN leading integrated
petrochemical and refining company, PTT Global Chemical, and Cargill,
which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and
services to the world. www.natureworksllc.com;
About ISCC
ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon
Certification) is a globally leading sustainability certification
system. It is applied by more than 3,300 companies in 100 countries.
ISCC is an independent multi-stakeholder system used to verify
compliance with strict sustainability, GHG and traceability
requirements. The certification is carried out by independent
third-party organizations. ISCC is a high-level standard, widely
recognized by authorities and industry initiatives. It is governed by
the ISCC Association comprising 115 Members. A key objective of ISCC is
to support the development of a sustainable bioeconomy. Find out more
at: www.iscc-system.org
