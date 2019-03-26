NatureWorks : Develops New Ingeo PLA Formulation for 3D Printing Break-Away Support on Dual Extrusion Printers

NatureWorks,
the world’s leading manufacturer of Ingeo™
PLA biopolymer, introduces Ingeo 3D450, a new break-away formulation for
use in dual extrusion 3D printers. The clean, fast mechanical break-away
of Ingeo 3D450 support structures results in parts with high finish
quality, reducing post-processing time and improving overall
productivity.
Battery isolator cover printed by IC3D with Ingeo 3D450 supports before and after removal. "3D450 printed perfectly flat. There was zero warping or bending." - IC3D (Photo: NatureWorks)
Applications for Ingeo 3D450 support material include complex industrial
parts such as jigs and fixtures, patterns for investment metal casting,
and architectural and retail models. Ingeo 3D450 is designed to work
with the Ingeo 3D series of grades, including 3D850
and 3D870,
that were developed for the professional printing market. At printing
speeds up to 100 mm/s, Ingeo 3D450 prints and cools without warping even
across large sections of support structures.
The Ingeo 3D450 break-away formulation can reduce or eliminate speed and
buildability issues sometimes encountered with soluble support materials
such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) or high-impact polystyrene (HIPS).
Compared to these soluble supports, Ingeo 3D450 has a longer and more
stable shelf life, dramatically reduced moisture sensitivity during
printing, and reduces the need for post-processing with its clean
break-away from a build. The new grade is compatible with large format
printers, and since Ingeo 3D450 break-away supports do not rely on
solvent baths for removal, 3D450 avoids the size constraints encountered
with needing to submerse a build.
Several partners beta-tested the new grade with noted positive results.
“MatterHackers PRO Series Breakaway Support, using Ingeo 3D450, works
well offering clean printed surfaces and clean breakaway material. It is
more convenient than other, dissolvable, support offerings. There was no
residue on the hot-end, and we found no filament or printing issues.”
MatterHackers
“There was a significant reduction in part cleaning times, about 10
times faster than using PLA supports. 3D450 prints faster than soluble
support materials. Additionally, we have been able to lower the support
roof to model spacing, which results in better bottom-part quality.”
Voodoo Mfg.
“Our team liked the increased brittleness. It was easier to break
through grid supports. It flowed smoothly and consistently.”
Slant 3D
Titan
Robotics will demonstrate Ingeo 3D450 on its new Atlas hybrid
filament and direct pellet extrusion print machine during the Additive
Manufacturing Users Group Conference and Tradeshow (AMUG) in Chicago,
March 31-April 4. The demonstration will feature Ingeo 3D450 filament
made by 3D-Fuel and will be held on Monday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2
p.m. at the Titan Robotics booth (#78).
Filament made with Ingeo 3D450 is now available from 3D-Fuel
and MatterHackers.
Resin in 25-kg and 750-kg quantities is now available from NatureWorks
and its sales channel partners in the United States, Asia, and Europe.
For more information about NatureWorks and
for the latest updates. For more information about NatureWorks and
Ingeo, visit www.natureworksllc.com.
About NatureWorks
NatureWorks is an advanced materials
company offering a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and
chemicals. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based
materials, naturally advanced Ingeo™ polymers are valued for their
unique functional properties and used in products from coffee capsules
and appliances to tea bags and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is
jointly owned by Thailand’s largest ASEAN leading integrated
petrochemical and refining company, PTT Global Chemical, and Cargill,
which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and
services to the world. www.natureworksllc.com;
www.natureworksllc.com;
