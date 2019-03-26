NatureWorks : Develops New Ingeo PLA Formulation for 3D Printing Break-Away Support on Dual Extrusion Printers

Ingeo 3D450 offers a clean break-away of support structures while delivering excellent precision and printability suitable for complex, professional parts

NatureWorks, the world’s leading manufacturer of Ingeo™ PLA biopolymer, introduces Ingeo 3D450, a new break-away formulation for use in dual extrusion 3D printers. The clean, fast mechanical break-away of Ingeo 3D450 support structures results in parts with high finish quality, reducing post-processing time and improving overall productivity.

Battery isolator cover printed by IC3D with Ingeo 3D450 supports before and after removal. "3D450 printed perfectly flat. There was zero warping or bending." - IC3D (Photo: NatureWorks)

Applications for Ingeo 3D450 support material include complex industrial parts such as jigs and fixtures, patterns for investment metal casting, and architectural and retail models. Ingeo 3D450 is designed to work with the Ingeo 3D series of grades, including 3D850 and 3D870, that were developed for the professional printing market. At printing speeds up to 100 mm/s, Ingeo 3D450 prints and cools without warping even across large sections of support structures.

The Ingeo 3D450 break-away formulation can reduce or eliminate speed and buildability issues sometimes encountered with soluble support materials such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) or high-impact polystyrene (HIPS). Compared to these soluble supports, Ingeo 3D450 has a longer and more stable shelf life, dramatically reduced moisture sensitivity during printing, and reduces the need for post-processing with its clean break-away from a build. The new grade is compatible with large format printers, and since Ingeo 3D450 break-away supports do not rely on solvent baths for removal, 3D450 avoids the size constraints encountered with needing to submerse a build.

Several partners beta-tested the new grade with noted positive results.

“MatterHackers PRO Series Breakaway Support, using Ingeo 3D450, works well offering clean printed surfaces and clean breakaway material. It is more convenient than other, dissolvable, support offerings. There was no residue on the hot-end, and we found no filament or printing issues.”

MatterHackers

“There was a significant reduction in part cleaning times, about 10 times faster than using PLA supports. 3D450 prints faster than soluble support materials. Additionally, we have been able to lower the support roof to model spacing, which results in better bottom-part quality.”

Voodoo Mfg.

“Our team liked the increased brittleness. It was easier to break through grid supports. It flowed smoothly and consistently.”

Slant 3D

Titan Robotics will demonstrate Ingeo 3D450 on its new Atlas hybrid filament and direct pellet extrusion print machine during the Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference and Tradeshow (AMUG) in Chicago, March 31-April 4. The demonstration will feature Ingeo 3D450 filament made by 3D-Fuel and will be held on Monday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Titan Robotics booth (#78).

Filament made with Ingeo 3D450 is now available from 3D-Fuel and MatterHackers. Resin in 25-kg and 750-kg quantities is now available from NatureWorks and its sales channel partners in the United States, Asia, and Europe. Follow NatureWorks on Twitter (@natureworks) for the latest updates. For more information about NatureWorks and Ingeo, visit www.natureworksllc.com.

About NatureWorks

NatureWorks is an advanced materials company offering a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and chemicals. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based materials, naturally advanced Ingeo™ polymers are valued for their unique functional properties and used in products from coffee capsules and appliances to tea bags and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand’s largest ASEAN leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, PTT Global Chemical, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. www.natureworksllc.com; follow NatureWorks on Twitter @natureworks

