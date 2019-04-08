Nautic Partners Announces Acquisition of LindFast Solutions Group in Partnership with Management

Nautic Partners, LLC (“Nautic”) is pleased to announce that it has
completed the acquisition of LindFast Solutions Group (“LindFast”), in
partnership with LindFast management.
Headquartered in Blaine, MN, LindFast is a master distributor of
specialty fasteners in the North American market serving a broad base of
national, regional, and local distribution customers through its metric
(Lindstrom) and imperial (Stelfast) product brands. As a master
distributor, LindFast provides an important link in the fastener supply
chain by offering a deep inventory as a “virtual warehouse” of
approximately 130,000 low volume, slow moving SKUs that distribution
customers need quickly but are non-economical to inventory and source
themselves. These SKUs represent high‐touch, specialty products that can
be difficult to source due to their unique length, diameter, thread
pitch, metal choice, or finish. In addition to its unique product
offering and virtual warehouse services, LindFast provides its
distribution customers a range of value‐added services such as break
bulk, packaging, kitting, plating, coating, and guaranteed stock
programs, among others.
“We are excited to work with the Nautic team as we continue to grow our
business and further enhance our customer experience. Our brands and
customer relationships are strong today and will only improve as a
result of this new partnership,” said Neil Yeargin, CEO of LindFast.
Chris Pierce, a Managing Director of Nautic, said, “LindFast has a deep,
experienced management team and a great culture across the organization.
We are thrilled to partner with them to support the company’s organic
growth and cross-selling initiatives, as well as to pursue selective
acquisitions in LindFast’s fragmented market. Additionally, we’re
excited to again be investing in the fastener distribution industry
following our previous investment in Endries International, which
enabled us to have early conviction on the LindFast opportunity.”
Sean Wieland, a Vice President of Nautic, continued, “LindFast is a
leader in its market and provides a truly compelling value proposition
to its distributor customers. We believe the company has significant
runway to continue to capitalize on its position of scale in the market
to offer additional value-added services to the customer base, and we
are excited to work with the management team on those efforts.”
Locke Lord LLP represented Nautic in the transaction and Ally Financial
and GSO Capital Partners provided the financing for the transaction.
BB&T Capital Markets and Blank Rome advised LindFast.
About LindFast
Headquartered in Blaine, MN, LindFast is the
leading high-touch master distributor of specialty fasteners in the
North American market and is a vital supply chain partner and superior
sourcing solution to a broad based of distribution customers.
About Nautic
Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm
that focuses on three industries: healthcare, industrial products, and
outsourced services. Nautic has completed over 130 platform transactions
throughout its 30-plus year history. Nautic's strategy is to partner
with management teams to accelerate the growth trajectory of its
portfolio companies via add-on acquisitions, targeted operating
initiatives, and increased management team depth. Nautic generally makes
equity investments of $25 million or more. For more information, please
visit www.nautic.com.
