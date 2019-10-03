Nautic Partners Completes Sale of Custom Window Systems to Pella Corporation

Nautic Partners, LLC (“Nautic”) announced today that it has sold portfolio company Custom Window Systems, Inc. and related affiliates (“Custom” or “CWS”) to Pella Corporation (“Pella”).

Custom designs, manufactures, and markets custom-configured, impact-resistant and non-impact resistant windows, doors, and porch enclosures serving both single-family and multi-family housing customers in Florida and the Southeastern U.S. Headquartered in Ocala, FL, the company is a leading Florida manufacturer of vinyl residential windows and doors, with most of its revenue derived from impact-resistant engineered products that help to withstand wind and debris from hurricanes. Custom sells product primarily via the dealer channel, requiring greater sales and installation expertise due to local regulations and the technical nature of the impact-resistant product.

Chris Pierce, Managing Director of Nautic, said, “We thank John Manzi, Roger Sim, and the entire team for their accomplishments. Thanks to them, the company is well positioned for continued growth, with high quality products, a streamlined and efficient production facility, and plenty of capacity. It has been a pleasure partnering with them to achieve the goals that we had.”

John Manzi, CEO of Custom added, “We greatly enjoyed working with the Nautic team. They have been a stellar partner throughout Custom’s evolution over the past several years. We look forward to the next chapter for Custom under Pella ownership.”

Rod Miller, Custom VP of Sales and Marketing added, “We are extremely pleased to be a part of the Pella family. It is both a strategic and cultural fit that will afford us the opportunity to serve more customers by further expanding our capabilities in Florida and other key coastal regions. Pella has an outstanding reputation, and we’re pleased to be part of a strong organization with a rich history in the window and door industry and a strong commitment to drive accelerated growth.”

BlackArch Partners and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as advisors to Custom and Nautic.

About Custom Window Systems

Custom has manufactured high-quality windows and doors since 1986, specifically designing products for hurricane impact zones in Florida and other coastal regions. Custom’s modern manufacturing facility ensures superior levels of impact resistance, safety, and security. Committed to innovation, the company develops products that meet the most stringent coastal requirements. The company’s manufacturing plant and general offices are in Ocala, Florida. For more information, please visit cws.cc.

About Nautic Partners, LLC

Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on three industries: healthcare, industrial products, and outsourced services. Nautic has completed 136 platform transactions over its 33-year history. Nautic’s strategy is to partner with management teams to accelerate the growth trajectory of its portfolio companies via add-on acquisitions, targeted operating initiatives, and increased management team depth. Nautic generally makes equity investments of $25 million or more. For more information, please visit nautic.com.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation doesn’t just create windows and doors, we innovate with purpose, design with passion, build with integrity, and deliver with pride. From testing beyond industry requirements to continuous innovation, Pella goes beyond what meets the eye. Pella’s goal is to perfect every detail and make beautifully designed windows and doors. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs nearly 7,000 people with 15 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, please visit pressroom.pella.com.

