Nautic Partners, LLC : (“Nautic”) Has Completed a Successful Fund Raise of $1.5 Billion for Its Ninth Fund

Nautic Partners, LLC (“Nautic”), a leading middle-market private equity
firm that focuses on investments in the healthcare, industrial products,
and outsourced services sectors, announced that it has successfully
completed its final closing of Nautic Partners IX (“Nautic IX”). Nautic
IX closed on its hard cap of $1.5 billion of limited partner commitments
and was oversubscribed due to strong support from both existing and new
institutional investors.
“We are pleased by the level of support and confidence from our limited
partners,” said Allan Petersen, Managing Director of Investor Relations
at Nautic. “We believe the success of this fundraise is a strong
endorsement of our history of delivering long-term results, as well as
the strength of our team, our specialized sector expertise, and our
extensive network of executive and industry relationships.”
Nautic will continue to be led by an experienced group of private equity
professionals, including seven managing directors who have spent an
average of over 16 years at Nautic. The firm plans to maintain its
current middle market private equity investment strategy within its
three core industry verticals.
Founded as part of Fleet Financial Group in 1986, Nautic spun out in
2000 when it raised Nautic Partners V, its first independent fund.
Nautic IX is the firm’s ninth private equity fund and fifth independent
fund.
The limited partner investors in Nautic IX include a strong base of
leading institutions worldwide, including global public and private
pension plans, endowments, fund of funds, insurers and financial
institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. Nautic closed
its previous fund, Nautic Partners VIII, in 2016 with $900 million of
committed capital.
Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Nautic in connection with the formation of
Nautic IX.
About Nautic
Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on three
industries: healthcare, industrial products, and outsourced services.
Nautic has completed 134 platform transactions over its 33-year history.
Nautic’s strategy is to partner with management teams to accelerate the
growth trajectory of its portfolio companies via add-on acquisitions,
targeted operating initiatives, and increased management team depth.
Nautic generally makes equity investments of $25 million or more. For
more information, please visit www.nautic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005170/en/