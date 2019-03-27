Nautic Partners, LLC : (“Nautic”) Has Completed a Successful Fund Raise of $1.5 Billion for Its Ninth Fund

Nautic Partners, LLC (“Nautic”), a leading middle-market private equity firm that focuses on investments in the healthcare, industrial products, and outsourced services sectors, announced that it has successfully completed its final closing of Nautic Partners IX (“Nautic IX”). Nautic IX closed on its hard cap of $1.5 billion of limited partner commitments and was oversubscribed due to strong support from both existing and new institutional investors.

“We are pleased by the level of support and confidence from our limited partners,” said Allan Petersen, Managing Director of Investor Relations at Nautic. “We believe the success of this fundraise is a strong endorsement of our history of delivering long-term results, as well as the strength of our team, our specialized sector expertise, and our extensive network of executive and industry relationships.”

Nautic will continue to be led by an experienced group of private equity professionals, including seven managing directors who have spent an average of over 16 years at Nautic. The firm plans to maintain its current middle market private equity investment strategy within its three core industry verticals.

Founded as part of Fleet Financial Group in 1986, Nautic spun out in 2000 when it raised Nautic Partners V, its first independent fund. Nautic IX is the firm’s ninth private equity fund and fifth independent fund.

The limited partner investors in Nautic IX include a strong base of leading institutions worldwide, including global public and private pension plans, endowments, fund of funds, insurers and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. Nautic closed its previous fund, Nautic Partners VIII, in 2016 with $900 million of committed capital.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Nautic in connection with the formation of Nautic IX.

About Nautic

Nautic is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on three industries: healthcare, industrial products, and outsourced services. Nautic has completed 134 platform transactions over its 33-year history. Nautic’s strategy is to partner with management teams to accelerate the growth trajectory of its portfolio companies via add-on acquisitions, targeted operating initiatives, and increased management team depth. Nautic generally makes equity investments of $25 million or more. For more information, please visit www.nautic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005170/en/