Nautilus Insurance Group : Names Two Executive Vice Presidents

Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, is pleased to announce the promotion of two senior staff members to the position of Executive Vice President.

Trish Buckhardt, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Chief Information Officer (CIO), has been promoted to Executive Vice President while retaining both COO and CIO offices. Since joining Nautilus in 2016, Trish successfully led the implementation of several large-scale business transformation initiatives. Bringing 35 years of industry experience to her multi-faceted role, she oversees the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the company, ensures the company’s investment of time, resources, and capital yield expected results, and guides the creation of business value through our technology and service offerings. Trish holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Marymount College, a Senior Law Associate designation, and completed master’s work in applied communication and equine-assisted psychotherapy. Trish has served on numerous Boards, most recently Junior Achievement.

Tom Joyce was promoted from Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) to Executive Vice President while retaining CUO responsibilities. Tom joined Nautilus in March of 2015 as SVP of the Claims Division before taking over as CUO in 2018. Tom has more than 35 years in the insurance industry in various technical and leadership roles. Tom’s leadership and strategic vision are invaluable. As CUO, he has worked tirelessly to improve the service Nautilus provides its customers while increasing our product offerings and our top- and bottom-line results. Tom earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Arizona University and holds a number of professional designations, including an Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance and Associate in Claim Law. Tom also has served as President of the International Association of Claim Professionals.

“These two leaders are taking Nautilus to the next level,” said Tom Kuzma, President and CEO of Nautilus Insurance Group. “Together, they will focus on the continuous improvement in all areas of the business to make Nautilus Insurance stand out as the best in the industry.”

“Ignoring every thought of ‘You can’t’ or ‘That’s not possible,’ we constantly challenge the status quo and strive to be anything but ordinary” shared Buckhardt. “With our collective drive, business acumen, and willingness to keep asking ourselves, ‘How could we do this differently?’ the possibilities are endless.”

“I look forward to this opportunity to continue building upon Nautilus’ reputation for underwriting expertise and strengthen our partnership value,” Joyce said. “Our agency partners expect a highly responsive and solutions-oriented market, and will continue to deliver on that promise.”

About Nautilus Insurance Group

Nautilus Insurance Group is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider of insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose member insurance companies are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.

