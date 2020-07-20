Nautilus Named 5-Star Carrier, Earned Six Prestigious Rankings in Insurance Business America's Annual Review

Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, was named a 5-Star Carrier in Insurance Business America magazine’s 2020 review. The annual rankings, unveiled in the July issue, are coveted because votes are solicited from insurance brokers across the United States. Nautilus achieved 5-Star Carrier rankings in the following six categories: Underwriting Expertise, Claims Processing, Product Range, Product Training and Marketing Support, and two perfect 10 scores for Technology and Automation and Commitment to the Broker Distribution Channel.

“Receiving six 5-Star Carrier rankings is an impressive feat,” says Tom Kuzma, President, CEO, and 34-year veteran of Nautilus. “It is a testament to our mission, company values, and team of industrious professionals who are determined to be the best in the industry. We are grateful to the brokers who voted for us. With our customers always in mind, we continually work on inventive ways to improve their experience.”

Celebrating 35 years in business this September, Nautilus provides smart underwriting solutions and exceptional customer experiences to appointed General Agents in all 50 states. This dedication has resulted in Nautilus profitably writing more than $6.5 billion in gross premium since its inception. Unparalleled service, a can-do attitude, and creative problem solving are hallmarks of the Nautilus experience and its differentiator in the Excess & Surplus market. They focus on providing solutions to benefit their agents through enhanced product offerings, underwriting expertise, technology, education, and service that promote ease and convenience, making them a premier partner in the industry.

About Nautilus Insurance Group

Nautilus Insurance Group (www.nautilusinsgroup.com) is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider of insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose member insurance companies are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005694/en/