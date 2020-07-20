Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nautilus Named 5-Star Carrier, Earned Six Prestigious Rankings in Insurance Business America's Annual Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company, was named a 5-Star Carrier in Insurance Business America magazine’s 2020 review. The annual rankings, unveiled in the July issue, are coveted because votes are solicited from insurance brokers across the United States. Nautilus achieved 5-Star Carrier rankings in the following six categories: Underwriting Expertise, Claims Processing, Product Range, Product Training and Marketing Support, and two perfect 10 scores for Technology and Automation and Commitment to the Broker Distribution Channel.

“Receiving six 5-Star Carrier rankings is an impressive feat,” says Tom Kuzma, President, CEO, and 34-year veteran of Nautilus. “It is a testament to our mission, company values, and team of industrious professionals who are determined to be the best in the industry. We are grateful to the brokers who voted for us. With our customers always in mind, we continually work on inventive ways to improve their experience.”

Celebrating 35 years in business this September, Nautilus provides smart underwriting solutions and exceptional customer experiences to appointed General Agents in all 50 states. This dedication has resulted in Nautilus profitably writing more than $6.5 billion in gross premium since its inception. Unparalleled service, a can-do attitude, and creative problem solving are hallmarks of the Nautilus experience and its differentiator in the Excess & Surplus market. They focus on providing solutions to benefit their agents through enhanced product offerings, underwriting expertise, technology, education, and service that promote ease and convenience, making them a premier partner in the industry.

About Nautilus Insurance Group

Nautilus Insurance Group (www.nautilusinsgroup.com) is a leading U.S. Commercial Excess and Surplus and Specialty Lines provider of insurance solutions to appointed Managing General Agents. Nautilus Insurance Group writes on behalf of Nautilus Insurance Company and Great Divide Insurance Company and is a proud member of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose member insurance companies are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:23pNEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:22pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 20
DJ
03:21pSpot silver rises 3% to $19.89/oz
RE
03:21pCONTRAFECT : Corporate Presentation
PU
03:21p2021 SPIE Photonics West rescheduled for March in San Francisco
BU
03:20pWHOLE FOODS PUNISHES WORKERS WEARING BLACK LIVES MATTER FACE MASKS : lawsuit
RE
03:17pCLOUDCOMMERCE : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group