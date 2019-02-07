Naval Energies Drives its Leadership in Marine Renewable Energies with Dassault Systèmes

Dassault
Energies, a leader in marine renewables, is using the 3DEXPERIENCE
platform to develop new offshore floating wind turbines and Ocean
Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) turnkey solutions, and drive its
leadership in marine renewable energies.
“The sea represents a source of renewable energy that can help to
satisfy the needs of the world’s growing population while ensuring a
carbon-free footprint,” said Laurent Schneider Maunoury, CEO, Naval
Energies. “As we work toward harnessing these possibilities, Dassault
Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform was a strategic choice for accelerating
the development of our technological solutions. Thanks to the cloud,
we’ve quickly started to deploy the platform, and can scale its use from
the design process to manufacturing and operations when needed.”
Naval Energies will rely on the “Designed
for Sea” industry solution experience, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE
platform, for program management, engineering and analysis of
semi-submersible floaters and OTEC solutions, anchoring systems,
underwater cables and connection solutions for offshore wind farm
projects. Naval Energies can securely collaborate with its network of
partners, reuse and share existing know-how, and reduce program
development cycles and costs.
Programs include the Groix
and Belle-Ile floating wind farm, a pilot project to install four
6-megawatt wind turbines off France’s Atlantic coast that will produce
electricity for 20,000 households. The project aims to optimize floating
wind farm technology and infrastructure before full-scale deployments
and, ultimately, contribute to energy transition in France. Naval
Energies is the prime contractor for semi-submersible floating systems.
Floating wind turbines offer opportunities to harness the energy of
offshore winds in deep maritime areas that are not visible from a
coastline, through the use of a floating structure fixed to the seabed
by an anchoring system that controls its movements. OTEC is a process
that can produce electricity by using the temperature difference between
deep cold ocean water and warm tropical surface waters. OTEC plants pump
large quantities of deep cold seawater and surface seawater to run a
power cycle and produce electricity.
Naval Energies’ technological solutions for offshore floating wind
turbines and OTEC will play a role in the definition of marine renewable
energy industry standards that could allow for a more affordable energy
alternative in the future.
“The marine marketplace is shifting due to a heightened focus on
alternative energy sources. Innovators like Naval Energies are entering
new segments with new business models,” said Alain Houard, Vice
President, Marine & Offshore Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “The
3DEXPERIENCE platform enables them to better address the challenges of
this market transformation as well as leverage opportunities originating
from the sea with new ways of working.”
France, which has the
world’s second largest maritime surface measuring 11,000 km², seeks
to fulfill 32
percent of the country’s energy consumption with renewable energies
by 2030.
