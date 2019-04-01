Navarre Minerals : 01/04/2019 – Navarre raises $6m to advance Victorian gold projects

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)

1 April 2019

NAVARRE RAISES $6M FROM

OVERSUBSCRIBED CAPITAL RAISING TO

ADVANCE VICTORIAN GOLD PROJECTS.

KEY POINTS

•$6.0 million raised via strongly demanded placement to institutional and sophisticated investors

•Cornerstone investors, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd and The Victor Smorgon Group contribute $1.3 million towards the placement, each maintaining a 10% interest in Navarre

•Upon financial close, Navarre will have approximately $8 million cash to apply to its high-grade gold discoveries within the Stawell Gold Corridor and at the Tandarra Gold Project

•Drilling underway at the Tandarra Gold Project and new assay results expected by mid-April from recently completed 7,000m maiden drilling program at the Langi Logan gold discovery, 40km south of the recently re-opened Stawell Gold Mine

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company) (ASX: NML) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $6 million before costs through the placement of 80 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.075 per share (Placement) to qualified institutional and sophisticated investors.

Proceeds from the Placement will strengthen the Company's working capital position and enable it to pursue exploration programs at its advanced projects within the Stawell Gold Corridor and at the Tandarra Gold Project as well as advancing exploration at the recent Glenlyle silver - gold discovery in western Victoria.

Hartleys Limited is the Lead Manager to the Placement, which was strongly supported by a number of new and existing shareholders.

Navarre's Managing Director, Mr Geoff McDermott commented:

"We are delighted with the strong support for our capital raise on the back of renewed enthusiasm for investment in the Victorian goldfields, which are yielding exciting new discoveries, including our own high-grade gold finds within the Stawell Gold Corridor.

We have demonstrated high-grade gold at shallow levels at the Adventure and Resolution lodes and at Langi Logan within the Stawell Gold Corridor Project. All these discoveries have common geological similarities to the nearby 4Moz Magdala gold deposit in Stawell and this reinforces our belief that Navarre has potential to uncover a new multi-million ounce gold camp with the Stawell Corridor.

With approximately $8 million cash now available for exploration, we have never been better placed to drive increased drilling activity across our project portfolio to unlock their potential. With drilling already underway at the Tandarra Gold Project, and the recommencement of drilling at our Stawell Corridor Project next month, we eagerly await our next drilling results.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au