Navarre Minerals : 01/07/2019 – High-grade gold up to 131g/t in drilling at Tandarra

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML) 1 July 2019 HIGH-GRADE GOLD UP TO 131 g/t IN EXPANSION DRILLING AT TANDARRA GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA • • Significant new high-grade gold results from 10,000m drilling program highlight potential for a large-scale gold system at the Tandarra Gold Project The Tandarra Gold Project is located immediately south, on-strike of the Four Eagles Project, jointly owned by Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd and Catalyst Metals Ltd and 50km northwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine New reverse circulation (RC) and air-core (AC) results include: Tomorrow prospect

o 3m @ 44.6 g/t gold from 111m, including 1m @ 131.0 g/t gold (RCT233)

o 6m @ 14.3 g/t gold from within a broader zone of 24m @ 4.2 g/t gold from 100m (RCT249) o 8m @ 3.6 g/t gold from 149m, including 1m @ 22.1 g/t gold (RCT249)

o 6m @ 2.7 g/t gold from 166m, including 1m @ 14.0 g/t gold (RCT249) o 10m @ 2.7 g/t gold from 79m, including 1m @ 10.3 g/t gold (RCT252) o 5m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 84m (ACT338) • • • Drilling expands strike length of gold mineralisation on the Tomorrow structure by 300m to approximately 1.1 kilometres, which remains open to the south Results provide evidence of vertical repetition of shallowly plunging gold mineralisation Diamond drilling program continues to test depth extensions on the Tomorrow prospect Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre; ASX: NML) is pleased to report encouraging high-grade gold assay results from the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan prospects as part of an ongoing 10,000m AC, RC and diamond drilling program at the Company's 49%-owned Tandarra Gold Project (RL006660), 40km north of the 22Moz Bendigo Goldfield and 50km northwest of the world-class Fosterville Gold Mine (Figure 1). Significant new high-grade gold assays have been received from step-out RC drilling on the southern end of the Tomorrow prospect which have resulted in a 300m extension in the strike length of the mineralised quartz structure to approximately 1.1km, which remains open to the south (Figures 2 - 4).

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 2 New drill intersections returned to date from this latest phase of drilling include (see Table 1b & 1d): 3m @ 44.6 g/t Au , including 1m @ 131.0 g/t Au , from 111m down hole in RCT233

, including , from 111m down hole in RCT233 6m @ 14.3 g/t Au from within a broader zone of 24m @ 4.2 g/t Au from 100m down hole in RCT249

from within a broader zone of from 100m down hole in RCT249 8m @ 3.6 g/t Au , including 1m @ 22.1 g/t Au , from 149m down hole in RCT249

, including , from 149m down hole in RCT249 6m @ 2.7 g/t Au , including 1m @ 14.0 g/t Au , from 166m down hole in RCT249

, including , from 166m down hole in RCT249 1m @ 11.4 g/t Au from 33m down hole in RCT249

from 33m down hole in RCT249 1m @ 14.3 g/t Au from 144m down hole in RCT246

from 144m down hole in RCT246 10m @ 2.7 g/t Au , including 1m @ 10.3 g/t Au , from 79m down hole in RCT252

, including , from 79m down hole in RCT252 6m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 34m down hole in RCT248

from 34m down hole in RCT248 5m @ 4.7 g/t Au from 84m down hole in ACT338 Drilling at the southern end of the Tomorrow prospect has also provided evidence for a vertical repetition or "stacking" of the shallowly plunging gold mineralisation in a pattern similar to that observed at both the Fosterville Gold Mine and numerous historical mines at Bendigo. The best example of "stacking" is recorded in drill hole RCT249 which contains four significant gold zones (see Figures 4, 5 & Table 1d). The Tandarra Gold Project is operated under joint venture (JV) with operator, Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) (Catalyst) who earned a 51%-interest in the project during 2018. In this ASX release Navarre has relied on information provided by the JV operator Catalyst, including drilling data and Figures 2 - 5. The 2019 Tandarra exploration campaign commenced late in Q1 2019 and comprises a 10,000m AC, RC and diamond drilling program including: step-out and reconnaissance AC drilling targeting the southern and northern extensions of the Macnaughtan and Tomorrow gold mineralisation trends; RC drilling testing the southern and northern extensions of the Tomorrow prospect; and Diamond drilling testing for "stacked" quartz reef positions at depth on the Tomorrow prospect. RC AND AC DRILLING: TOMORROW PROSPECT The 2019 RC drilling program has concluded following completion of 24 holes for a total of 3,615m. RC drilling tested the northern and southern extensions of the Tomorrow gold structure as shown on Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5. Although the AC drilling program was focussed on the Macnaughtan prospect and regional targets, several holes complemented the RC program on the Tomorrow prospect. The program has been successful in extending the strike length of the Tomorrow prospect to the south by about 300 metres with significant gold intersections recorded in two holes: 3m @ 44.6 g/t Au, including 1m @ 131.0 g/t Au , from 111m in RCT233

1m @ 131.0 g/t Au 5m @ 4.7 g/t Au from 84m in ACT338 The RC drilling has also confirmed multiple zones or vertical "stacking" of gold mineralisation intersected previously in diamond hole DDT018, with one hole (RCT249) intersecting four separate zones of gold: 1m @ 11.4 g/t Au from 33m

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 3 24m @ 4.2 g/t Au, including 6m @ 14.3 g/t Au , from 100m

6m @ 14.3 g/t Au 8m @ 3.6 g/t Au, including 1m @ 22.1 g/t Au , from 149m

1m @ 22.1 g/t Au 6m @ 2.7 g/t Au , including 1m @ 14.0 g/t Au , from 166m The potential for new gold shoots in the vicinity of DDT018 was also supported by other RC intersections: 10m @ 2.7 g/t Au , including 1m @ 10.3 g/t Au , from 79m in RCT252

1m @ 10.3 g/t Au 6m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 34m in RCT248

from 34m in RCT248 1m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 66m in RCT247 At the northern end of the Tomorrow prospect, drill hole RCT246 (1m @ 14.3 g/t Au from 144m) may have intersected the upper projection of a deeper zone of gold mineralisation present in DDT018 (2m @ 17.4 g/t Au). This is illustrated on the longitudinal projection in Figure 4. Other than the intersection in RCT233, which has been confirmed by bulk cyanide leach assaying, all of the 2019 results quoted above are from 25-gram aqua regia assays. Bulk cyanide leach assays on larger 2-kilogram samples is expected to be carried out on all anomalous gold intervals to confirm the original aqua regia results. Full location data on the RC blade and AC holes are shown in Appendix 1 on Tables 1a and 1c and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated at the back of this release. Previous intersections shown on Figures 2, 3 and 4 have been reported under the 2004 JORC Code (see CYL's ASX release of 1 July 2019). Maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Tables 1b and 1d of Appendix 1. AC DRILLING AT MACNAUGHTAN PROSPECT AND REGIONAL TANDARRA GRAVITY TARGETS The AC drilling program tested the southern extension of the Macnaughtan prospect as well as testing regional gravity targets and the northern extension of the Tomorrow Trend (Figure 2). In total, 36 AC holes for 4,563m were drilled (Tables 1a & 1b). The AC drilling program was concluded to coincide with the sowing of grain crops in May 2019. The best AC results came from drill traverse 5971438N on the southern end of the Macnaughtan gold trend where two, one-metre samples assaying 3.9 g/t Au and 5.1 g/t Au were returned from drill hole ACT333. On the same drill traverse, drill hole ACT331 also returned anomalous gold results over a 3m interval from 129m within a range of 0.02 - 15.55 g/t Au. Follow-upre-assaying of the composite assay of 3m @ 15.55 g/t Au, using one-metre drill sample residues, was unable to replicate the original result. As a consequence, the range of gold assays results has been reported for this intercept (see Table 1b). Overall, these intersections are encouraging at this early stage of exploration and justify further AC drilling at the Macnaughtan prospect, which has considerable untested potential to the north as previous drilling is sparse on traverses that are nominally 500m apart. Other regional AC holes in the recently completed program produced low-level anomalous gold values (see Table 1b). Other than the intersections in ACT331, which has undergone bulk cyanide leach, all AC results contained in this release are derived from 25 gram aqua regia assays. Because AC samples are often wet and grab sampled at 3 metre intervals, aqua regia assays should be treated cautiously until more representative bulk cyanide leach assays based on 2 kilogram samples have been completed. Overall the 2019 AC and RC drilling programs have highlighted the gold potential of the southern extensions of the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan trends which are untested over the next one kilometre of strike length (Figure 4). Further AC drilling will be necessary on the 1 kilometre of strike of the Macnaughtan trend, north of ACT331 and ACT333.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 4 DIAMOND DRILLING AT TOMORROW GOLD ZONE A four hole (DDT019 to DDT022) diamond drilling program commenced at the Tomorrow prospect in mid-May 2019 with the objective of testing the potential for 'stacked' zones of gold mineralisation to the north and south of DDT018 as shown on Figure 4. Results from the diamond drilling are expected to become available in August 2019. For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact: Geoff McDermott Colin Naylor Managing Director Director & Company Secretary Navarre Minerals Limited Navarre Minerals Limited E: info@navarre.com.au T: +61 (0)3 5358 8625 JORC Reporting of Tandarra JV Exploration Results Exploration programs conducted at the Tandarra Gold Project are undertaken by manager and operator, Catalyst Metals Limited on behalf of the Joint Venture (JV) parties (Navarre 49%: Catalyst 51%). Navarre has had to make assumptions on how the exploration data was collected at the Tandarra Gold Project, based on the information provided by the JV operator, to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. In this report Navarre has relied on information provided by JV operator Catalyst, including drilling data and Figures 2 - 5. Full location data on the Tandarra drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are included in the Appendix at the back of this report. Competent Person Declaration The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Geoff McDermott, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and who is Managing Director of Navarre Minerals Limited. Mr McDermott has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr McDermott consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 5 Figure 1: Map showing location of Navarre's 49%-owned Tandarra Gold Project (RL006660) relative to the Bendigo Goldfield and Fosterville Gold Mine

