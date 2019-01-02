Log in
Navarre Minerals : 02/01/2019 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

01/02/2019 | 01:24am CET

Navarre Minerals Limited

ABN 66 125 140 105

ASX Code: NML

Corporate Details

Issued capital: 355.0M ordinary shares 9.6M unlisted options

Directors & Management:

Kevin Wilson (Non-Executive Chairman)

Geoff McDermott (Managing Director)

John Dorward (Non-Executive Director)

Colin Naylor

(Director & Company Secretary)

Shane Mele

(Exploration Manager)

Jodi Ford

(Assistant Company Secretary)

Contact Details

Geoff McDermott Managing Director

Navarre Minerals Limited 40 - 44 Wimmera Street Stawell VIC 3380

Australia

PO Box 385

Stawell VIC 3380

Australia

Tel: +61 (0)3 5358 8625

Email: info@navarre.com.au Website: www.navarre.com.au

Lapse of Unlisted Options

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 125,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (exercise price 10 cents, expiry date 31 December 2018) have lapsed in accordance with their terms.

Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at

2 January 2019 following the lapse of the 125,000 options referred to above:

Number

Class

Exercise price

Quoted Securities

355,010,251

Ordinary shares

N/A

Unquoted Securities

50,000

31/12/19 options $0.04

200,000

31/12/21 options $0.07

200,000

31/12/21 options $0.09

2,750,000

29/01/23 options $0.15

5,400,000

10/04/23 options $0.15

1,000,000

06/06/23 options $0.15

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.au or contact:

Colin Naylor

Director & Company Secretary E: info@navarre.com.au

T: + 61 (0)3 5358 8625

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:23:02 UTC
