Navarre Minerals : 02/01/2019 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

Lapse of Unlisted Options
Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 125,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (exercise price 10 cents, expiry date 31 December 2018) have lapsed in accordance with their terms.
Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at
2 January 2019 following the lapse of the 125,000 options referred to above:
|
Number
Class
Exercise price
|
Quoted Securities
|
355,010,251
Ordinary shares
N/A
|
Unquoted Securities
|
50,000
31/12/19 options $0.04
200,000
31/12/21 options $0.07
200,000
31/12/21 options $0.09
2,750,000
29/01/23 options $0.15
5,400,000
10/04/23 options $0.15
1,000,000
06/06/23 options $0.15
