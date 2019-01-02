Navarre Minerals : 02/01/2019 – Lapse of Unlisted Options

Navarre Minerals Limited ABN 66 125 140 105 ASX Code: NML Corporate Details Issued capital: 355.0M ordinary shares 9.6M unlisted options Directors & Management: Kevin Wilson (Non-Executive Chairman) Geoff McDermott (Managing Director) John Dorward (Non-Executive Director) Colin Naylor (Director & Company Secretary) Shane Mele (Exploration Manager) Jodi Ford (Assistant Company Secretary) Contact Details Geoff McDermott Managing Director Navarre Minerals Limited 40 - 44 Wimmera Street Stawell VIC 3380 Australia PO Box 385 Stawell VIC 3380 Australia Tel: +61 (0)3 5358 8625 Email: info@navarre.com.au Website: www.navarre.com.au

Lapse of Unlisted Options

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX Code: NML) (the Company) advises that 125,000 unlisted employee options over fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (exercise price 10 cents, expiry date 31 December 2018) have lapsed in accordance with their terms.

Below is a summary of the Company's quoted and unquoted securities as at

2 January 2019 following the lapse of the 125,000 options referred to above:

Number Class Exercise price Quoted Securities 355,010,251 Ordinary shares N/A Unquoted Securities 50,000 31/12/19 options $0.04 200,000 31/12/21 options $0.07 200,000 31/12/21 options $0.09 2,750,000 29/01/23 options $0.15 5,400,000 10/04/23 options $0.15 1,000,000 06/06/23 options $0.15

