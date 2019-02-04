Navarre Minerals : 05/02/2019 – Fosterville-style gold potential confirmed at St Arnaud

DRAFT ASX Announcement

5 February 2019

DRILLING CONFIRMS 'FOSTERVILLE-STYLE'

POTENTIAL AT ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT

• Results from a 19 hole - 1,480m first-pass air core (AC) drill program at the St Arnaud Gold Project confirm significant zones of shallow gold and silver mineralisation

• Two significant outcropping east-west trending quartz reefs show similar structural characteristics to the high-grade Swan and Eagle zones at Kirkland Lake's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine

• Multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralisation up to 8.6 g/t intercepted within broad arsenic haloes in the oxide zone and remain open at depth

• Best results include: South Reef o 6m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 80m (SAC098) including: ▪ 1m @ 5.4 g/t Au within a broader interval of 25m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 63m o 4m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 32m (SAC099) including: ▪ 1m @ 5.8 g/t Au (field duplicate assayed 8.6 g/t Au) North Reef o 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au from 30m (SAC088) including: ▪ 1m @ 5.4 g/t Au o 8m @ 19.8 g/t Ag (Silver) & 0.1 g/t Au from 74m (SAC082) including: ▪ 1m @ 81.0 g/t Ag

• Planning underway for deeper drilling into fresh basement rock beneath best gold results

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to announce significant gold and silver intersections from its recently completed air-core (AC) drilling program at its 100%-owned St Arnaud Gold Project, 250km northwest of Melbourne in Victoria (Figure 1).

Navarre completed a shallow first-pass AC drilling program over three priority targets (two outcropping quartz reef targets and one gossanous shear zone) totalling 1,480 metres across 19 holes at the St Arnaud East prospect, within the East Field Trend of the St Arnaud Gold Project (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Map showing location of Navarre's Victorian tenement holdings

Drilling at St Arnaud was designed to test for early indications of a potential high-grade quartz vein gold system of similar style to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.'s world-class 7 million-ounce Fosterville Gold Project located 130km to the east. It successfully delivered multiple encouraging gold and silver intersections within a broad arsenic halo that exhibit strong structural similarities to the very high-grade Swan and Eagle zones at the Fosterville Gold Mine (see Figure 8).

The best gold result was returned from the South Reef and was 6m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 80m (SAC098), including 1m @ 5.4 g/t Au within a broader interval of 25m @ 0.9 g/t Au starting from 63m. The best silver results were returned from the North Reef and was 1m @ 81.0 g/t Ag from 81m (SAC082) within a broader interval of 8m @ 19.8 g/t Ag.

The program also demonstrated the potential for the under-explored East Field Trend of the St Arnaud Goldfield to host economic mineralisation. This mineralisation remains open at depth and Navarre considers this an excellent early stage exploration opportunity that warrants further drilling. It will now commence planning for a deeper, follow-up drilling program targeting the fresh basement rocks beneath the oxide zone.

The results support Navarre's view that the St Arnaud Gold Project has potential to host high-grade gold and silver in quartz veins similar in structure and geometry to Fosterville's Swan and Eagle zones.

The drill targets at St Arnaud were situated approximately 5km to the east of the historical 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield in an area referred to as the St Arnaud East prospect (Figure 2). This area has been subject to some minor shallow historical mining between 1865 and 1890, and three shallow RAB drill holes in the 1970s that returned anomalous gold-in-quartz within the range of 0.1 - 1.8 g/t Au.

FOSTERVILLE ANALOGUE POTENTIAL

Recent geological mapping and geochemical sampling by Navarre identified three mineralised targets that the Company believes exhibit similar structural geometries currently being mined at the Fosterville Gold Mine (Figures 3, 7 & 8). The two quartz reef targets (referred to as the North and South Reef - see Figures 4, 5, 7 & 8) cross-cut bedding at a high angle, dip steeply to the south and display similar vein geometries to Fosterville's Swan and Eagle zones (see Figure 8). The third target, referred to as the NW Gossan, parallels the north-west trending bedding direction and may be a bedding-parallel fault similar to the Fosterville Fault (see Figure 8).

The St Arnaud Goldfield has also yielded spectacular high-grade gold drill results. Within Navarre's new exploration licence application area, ELA6819 (see Figure 2), historical diamond drilling completed by Rex Minerals Limited (ASX Code: RXM) in 2008 produced similar 'Fosterville' bonanza-type gold grades, including 1m @ 1,174 g/t Au from 425m in hole STDD-004 (see Rex Minerals Limited ASX releases of 15 & 16 April 2008 and Figure 6).

KEY POINTS OF AC DRILLING PROGRAM AT EAST FIELD PROSPECT, ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT

All anomalous assay intervals from the first-pass AC program are reported in Tables 1 & 2 and key points about the program are summarised below:

▪ All results have now been received and interpreted for the 19 hole, 1,480m AC drilling program completed in December 2018.

▪ The AC program consisted of widely spaced, angled drill holes ranging in length from approximately 30m to 100m, drilled into two discordant east-west trending quartz reef structures and one concordant northwest-trending gossanous shear zone outlined from earlier mapping and rock chip sampling (Figures 7 & 8).

▪ All three priority targets were drill tested. Drill hole SAC085 failed to reach the target due to the hardness of the ground.

▪ Commentary about each target is summarised below: Target 1 - South Reef o The South Reef is a 2 - 6m wide northeast to east-west-trending auriferous quartz reef defined over a strike length of approximately 200m from surface mapping and sampling (Figures 5, 7 & 8). Four widely-spaced AC drill holes (SAC0096 - 099) tested the reef confirming a moderately steep dip of approximately 55 degrees towards the south. o The best results returned from the South Reef include (See Tables 1 - 2): ▪ 6m @ 2.5g/t Au from 80m in SAC098, including 1m @ 5.4g/t Au within a broader zone of mineralised quartz grading 25m @ 0.9g/t Au from 63m. ▪ 4m @ 1.7g/t Au from 32m in SAC099, including 1m @ 5.8 g/t Au from 33m (a field duplicate sample assayed 1m @ 8.6 g/t Au within this zone but was not used in the length weighted average calculation - possibly indicative of a slight nugget effect?) ▪ 8m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 35m in SAC096 ▪ 8m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 50m in SAC097. SAC097 also included an intercept of 1m @ 21.3g/t Ag from 56m down-hole. ▪ the best intersection in SAC098 (6m @ 2.5 g/t Au) correlates well with the strongest surface geochemistry obtained from initial rock chip sampling.



Target 2 - North Reef

o The North Reef is a 1m - 10m wide northeast to east-west trending quartz reef structure that parallels the South Reef approximately 300m south (Figures 4, 7 & 8). The quartz reef dips between 55 and 75 degrees towards the south - southeast. The quartz reef strikes at a high angle to bedding and appears to wrap back into a northwest trend where it comes in contact with the NW Gossan (see Figures 7 & 8).

o Both North and South reefs have elevated gold and arsenic geochemistry, particularly where they cut across a major F2 antiform- synform pair (Figure 8).

o The reef has been mapped over a strike length of approximately 250m and has been tested with 11 AC drill holes (SAC081-092).

o Shallow historical 19th century workings and prospector pits help define the extent of the quartz reef.

o Multiple zones of anomalous gold grading between 0.2 and 0.4 g/t Au within broad haloes of arsenic were returned in AC drilling from the oxide layer.

o Best results include (See Tables 1 - 2): ▪ 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au from 30m in SAC088, including 1m @ 5.4 g/t Au ▪ 9m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 11m in SAC084 ▪ 8m @ 0.1 g/t Au, 775ppm As, 19.8 g/t Ag (silver) from 74m in SAC082



Target 3 - NW Gossan

o The Northwest Gossan is a 2 - 5m wide sub-vertical shear zone mapped over a strike length of approximately 400m (Figures 3, 7 & 8). Surface geochemistry reveals a structure containing high arsenic in low-level gold.

o The NW Gossan has been interpreted as a potential conduit for gold bearing fluids delivering mineralisation into the east - west quartz reefs.

o The structure was tested with three AC drill holes (SAC093 - 095)

o Drilling intersected broad down-hole zones (5-15m) of anomalous arsenic (>200ppm) and low-level gold

▪ The drill program intersected and tested all peak surface geochemistry of the mapped quartz reefs which helped define the geometry of the exposed reefs. The best gold intersections were returned from the South Reef which remains open to the east and west and at depth.

▪ In the northern areas (North Reef & NW Gossan) multiple interesting silver zones (SAC082) were intersected in fresh basement below the oxide layer. Gold results were sub-grade at these targets.

▪ Most of the AC drill intercepts were obtained within the oxide zone (general limit of the AC rig) and initial observations of the data suggest depletion in gold and arsenic may occur in the oxide zone.

▪ Geological modelling for each of the mineralised structures is currently in progress.

▪ The Company is planning for a small RC program to test beneath the peak AC results within the fresh basement below a potential oxide depletion zone.

Navarre is utilising its knowledge base of the Fosterville and other Victorian gold deposits plus the methodologies developed and applied in the exploration of Navarre's Tandarra gold discovery in western Victoria (Figure 1) in its exploration approach at the St Arnaud Gold Project.

Navarre Managing Director, Geoff McDermott said:

"The Company is highly encouraged with the results from this first-pass drilling program into potential Fosterville-style quartz reefs at St Arnaud. They demonstrate the potential for the discovery of economic gold and silver mineralisation associated with these east-west trending quartz veins.

The drilling has delivered compelling new exploration targets that we intend to further assess in the coming months and has provided an important insight into the geometry and structure of the gold and silver mineralised zones that exist on surface that bear strong similarity to the recently discovered Swan zone at the world-class 7Moz Fosterville Gold Mine, owned by one of our largest shareholders, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Further drilling plans will be announced in due course."

Figure 2: St Arnaud Gold Project map showing historic gold production, interpreted mineralised trends, significant Navarre 2018 drill intercepts (see ASX release 30 July 2018) and location of St Arnaud East

prospect (ELA6819 is an exploration licence application lodged recently by Navarre).