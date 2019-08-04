Log in
Navarre Minerals : 05/08/2019 – St Arnaud Gold Project Presentation

08/04/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)

5 N A a u v g a u r s r te20 M 19 inerals Limited (NML) ASX Announcement

ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT PRESENTATION

Navarre Minerals Limited ("Navarre" or the "Company") wishes to advise that a new presentation summarising

Navarre's 100%-owned St Arnaud Gold Project has been added to its website.

The presentation can be found on the Company's website at the following link: http://navarre.com.au/investor-presentations/

- ENDS -

For further information about Navarre and its Projects, please visit www.navarre.com.au or contact:

Geoff McDermott

Managing Director

E: info@navarre.com.au T: +61 (0)3 5358 8625

About Navarre Minerals Limited:

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold projects in Victoria, Australia.

Navarre is searching for gold deposits in the extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields. The discovery of outcropping gold at the Irvine Gold Project and high-grade gold in shallow drilling at Langi Logan are a prime focus for the Company. These projects are located 15km and 40km respectively south of the Stawell Gold Mine, which Arete Capital Partners has recently reopened.

The high-grade Tandarra Gold Project is located in close proximity to Kirkland Lake Gold's world class Fosterville Gold Mine, and 40kms north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region. Under a joint-venture agreement with Catalyst Metals Limited (NML 49%) the parties are advancing the project towards mineral resource status.

At the Glenlyle Project the Company has identified an epithermal gold-silver system above a potential porphyry copper-gold target that occurs in the same volcanic package that hosts the nearby Thursdays Gossan deposit.

The Company is searching for a potential Fosterville-style high-grade gold mineralisation system at the St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified potential ore grade gold mineralisation under shallow cover which the Company believes may be an extension of the historic 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield.

At the advanced Irvine Project, planning for deeper diamond drilling is underway, targeting depth extensions to the shallow gold mineralisation outlined at Resolution and Adventure Lodes. This drilling is expected to commence in Q4 2019.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 t +61 3 5358 8625 einfo@navarre.com.au| wnavarre.com.au einfo@navarre.com.au| wnavarre.com.au

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 03:49:06 UTC
