Navarre Minerals : 06/09/2018 – Date of Annual General Meeting

ASX Announcement
6 September 2018
Navarre Minerals Limited ABN 66 125 140 105
ASX Code: NML
Corporate Details
Issued capital: 328.7M ordinary shares 9.7M unlisted options
Directors & Management: Kevin Wilson (Non-Executive Chairman)
Geoff McDermott (Managing Director)
John Dorward (Non-Executive Director)
Colin Naylor
(Director & Company Secretary)
Shane Mele
(Exploration Manager)
Jodi Ford
(Assistant Company Secretary)
Contact Details
Geoff McDermott Managing Director
Navarre Minerals Limited 40 - 44 Wimmera Street Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
PO Box 385 Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
Tel: +61 (0)3 5358 8625
Email: info@navarre.com.au Website: www.navarre.com.au
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am on Friday 23 November 2018 at the offices of RSM Australia, Level 21, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria.
Date of Annual General Meeting
- ENDS -
For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.au or contact:
Colin Naylor
Director & Company Secretary E: info@navarre.com.au
T: +61 (0)3 5358 8625
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 einfo@navarre.com.au| wnavarre.com.au
Disclaimer
Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 00:31:04 UTC