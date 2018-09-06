Navarre Minerals : 06/09/2018 – Date of Annual General Meeting

ASX Announcement

6 September 2018

Navarre Minerals Limited ABN 66 125 140 105 ASX Code: NML Corporate Details Issued capital: 328.7M ordinary shares 9.7M unlisted options Directors & Management: Kevin Wilson (Non-Executive Chairman) Geoff McDermott (Managing Director) John Dorward (Non-Executive Director) Colin Naylor (Director & Company Secretary) Shane Mele (Exploration Manager) Jodi Ford (Assistant Company Secretary) Contact Details Geoff McDermott Managing Director Navarre Minerals Limited 40 - 44 Wimmera Street Stawell VIC 3380 Australia PO Box 385 Stawell VIC 3380 Australia Tel: +61 (0)3 5358 8625 Email: info@navarre.com.au Website: www.navarre.com.au

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am on Friday 23 November 2018 at the offices of RSM Australia, Level 21, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria.

Date of Annual General Meeting

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.au or contact:

Colin Naylor

Director & Company Secretary E: info@navarre.com.au

T: +61 (0)3 5358 8625