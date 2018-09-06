Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navarre Minerals : 06/09/2018 – Date of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:32am CEST

ASX Announcement

6 September 2018

Navarre Minerals Limited ABN 66 125 140 105

ASX Code: NML

Corporate Details

Issued capital: 328.7M ordinary shares 9.7M unlisted options

Directors & Management: Kevin Wilson (Non-Executive Chairman)

Geoff McDermott (Managing Director)

John Dorward (Non-Executive Director)

Colin Naylor

(Director & Company Secretary)

Shane Mele

(Exploration Manager)

Jodi Ford

(Assistant Company Secretary)

Contact Details

Geoff McDermott Managing Director

Navarre Minerals Limited 40 - 44 Wimmera Street Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

PO Box 385 Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

Tel: +61 (0)3 5358 8625

Email: info@navarre.com.au Website: www.navarre.com.au

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am on Friday 23 November 2018 at the offices of RSM Australia, Level 21, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria.

Date of Annual General Meeting

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.au or contact:

Colin Naylor

Director & Company Secretary E: info@navarre.com.au

T: +61 (0)3 5358 8625

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 einfo@navarre.com.au| wnavarre.com.au

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 00:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Notice to NZX - update to ASX Appendix 3A.1
PU
03:07aKINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES : September 5, 2018 - Kingsway Announces Change in Chief Executive Officer
PU
03:07aPOLICE ASK : Do you recognize suspects in robbery of Rite Aid in Dayton?
AQ
03:05aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES' : DigitalGlobe Announces EnhancedView Contract Option Year
PR
03:04aRUN OR HIDE : Active shooter training offered to Jacksonville workers
AQ
03:02aPOSEIDON NICKEL : Appendix 3Y Mr Dennis
PU
03:02aUNUM : Apartments, townhouses planned for Unum lots in Chattanooga
AQ
03:02aWAL MART STORES : Lubbock Walmarts now offering grocery delivery
AQ
03:01aPROXIMA CLINICAL RESEARCH, INC. : Participates in FDA Sponsored Pediatric Medical Device Consortium
BU
03:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Signs Framework Agreement for Proposed Chemical Complex in China
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
4HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.