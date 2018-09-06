Navarre Minerals : 06/09/2018 – JMEI credits available to eligible SPP participants

ASX Announcement

6 September 2018

Eligible Shareholders Participating in

Navarre's 2018 Share Purchase Plan to receive JMEI credits

• Eligible shareholders participating in Share Purchase Plan (SPP) will be entitled to receive a pro-rata distribution of Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) credits.

• Proceeds from SPP will be applied towards exploration at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project and Tandarra Gold Project

• SPP closes at 5pm (Melbourne time) on 14 September 2018

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to advise that Australian resident shareholders participating in the Company's 2018 Share

Purchase Plan (SPP) are eligible to receive a pro-rata distribution of the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) credit recently introduced by the Federal Government.

As announced by the Company on 13 August 2018, Navarre was successful in its application to participate in the JMEI scheme for the 2018/2019 tax year and has received an allocation of up to $1,576,003 exploration credits which can be distributed to eligible shareholders.

A participating shareholder's final JMEI credit entitlement amount will be determined after lodgement of the Company's 2018/19 tax return.

Assuming the SPP raises $0.8M, then eligible shareholders' JMEI credit entitlement is expected to be approximately 1.37 cents per new fully paid ordinary Navarre share1.

The effective share price for Australian shareholders participating in the SPP is approximately 3.63 cents per share1.

Receiving a JMEI credit could have tax consequences and shareholders who are issued JMEI credits by the Company should obtain independent tax advice specific to their personal circumstances.

The SPP provides the opportunity for shareholders to subscribe for up to $15,000 in new, fully paid ordinary Navarre shares in the Company without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs.

Shareholders are reminded that the SPP closes at 5:00pm (Melbourne time) on Friday 14 September 2018, and are encouraged to participate.

To request a replacement Application Form or for further details, please contact: Jodi Ford (Assistant Company Secretary): or Boardroom:

E: info@navarre.com.au T: +61 (0)3 5358 8625

T: 1300 737 760 (in Australia)

T: +61 (0)2 9290 9600 (international)

1The estimated eligible JMEI credit entitlement of 1.37 cents per new fully paid ordinary Navarre share assumes that the Company issues 16,000,000 SPP shares to shareholders at 5 cents per share to raise $800,000. This equates to total JMEI credits of $220,000 and, when divided by 16,000,000 shares, equates to a JMEI credit of 1.37 cents per share.

This estimate is prepared on the basis that no shares other than those issued under the recently completed Share Placement (see ASX release 16 August 2018) and SPP will be issued by the Company prior to 30 June 2019. Should the Company issue additional shares prior to 30 June 2019, this may impact eligible shareholders' entitlement to

JMEI credits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Navarre and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Navarre assumes no obligation to update such information.

