Navarre Minerals : 09/04/2019 – Appendix 3B – Placement
04/08/2019 | 08:18pm EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
Navarre Minerals Limited
ABN
66 125 140 105
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
79,200,000
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Yes
Shares - $0.075
The net proceeds from the issue of Shares will be used for exploration and ongoing corporate expenses.
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
43,698,975 Shares (subject of this release)
2,100,000 Options (see ASX release 28/2/19)
35,501,025 Shares (subject of this release)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e
Number of
+securities issued
Nil
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil
Yes, 35,501,025 shares were issued pursuant to rule 7.1A.
VWAP date: 27 March 2019
Issue date: 9 April 2019
15 day VWAP: $0.0947
75% of VWAP: $0.071
Discount to VWAP: 21%
Source: Hartleys Limited
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.17,452,562
7.1A -
Total 7,452,562
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
434
10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
The Company does not presently have a formal dividend policy.
