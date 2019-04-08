Log in
Navarre Minerals : 09/04/2019 – Appendix 3B – Placement

04/08/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Navarre Minerals Limited

ABN

66 125 140 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares

79,200,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

Shares - $0.075

The net proceeds from the issue of Shares will be used for exploration and ongoing corporate expenses.

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

23 November 2018

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

43,698,975 Shares (subject of this release)

2,100,000 Options (see ASX release 28/2/19)

35,501,025 Shares (subject of this release)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of

+securities issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Nil

Yes, 35,501,025 shares were issued pursuant to rule 7.1A.

VWAP date: 27 March 2019

Issue date: 9 April 2019

15 day VWAP: $0.0947

75% of VWAP: $0.071

Discount to VWAP: 21%

Source: Hartleys Limited

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7.17,452,562

7.1A -

Total 7,452,562

7

+Issue dates

9 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

4834-3171-6177, v. 1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

8Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

434,210,251

Fully paid ordinary

shares

9Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

434

10Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

50,000

$0.04 options

(expire 31/12/19)

200,000

$0.07 options

(expire 31/12/21)

200,000

$0.09 options

(expire 31/12/21)

2,750,000

$0.15 options

(expire 29/1/23)

5,400,000

$0.15 options

(expire 10/4/23)

1,000,000

$0.15 options

(expire 6/6/21)

2,100,000

$0.12 options

(expire 21/2/24)

The Company does not presently have a formal dividend policy.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11Is security holder approval required?

12Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?

13Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

14+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

4834-3171-6177, v. 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

15 +Record date to determine entitlements

16Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

18Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20Names of any underwriters

21Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

22Names of any brokers to the issue

23Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

24Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

4834-3171-6177, v. 1

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:17:09 UTC
