Navarre Minerals : 09/04/2019 – Cleansing Notice & LR 3.10.5A Information

9 April 2019

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML)

Cleansing notice under Section 708A of the Corporations Act

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre) has today issued 79,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) via a placement (Placement) to qualified sophisticated and professional investors as announced on 1 April 2019.

Navarre gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) that:

1.the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2.as at the date of this notice, Navarre has complied with:

(a)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to Navarre; and

(b)section 674 of the Act; and

3.as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au