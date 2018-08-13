Navarre Minerals : 13/08/2018 – Trading Halt

Market Announcement

13 August 2018

Navarre Minerals Limited - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Navarre Minerals Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Security Code:

NML

Issued by

Jon Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

13 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

13 August 2018

Ms Cheng Tang

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000

By email:Cheng.Tang@asx.com.au

Dear Cheng

Request for Trading Halt

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (the "Company") requests a trading halt of its shares for up to two days effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a potential capital raising.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:

1. The Company requests the trading halt in connection with a proposed capital raising.

2. The Company requests that the trading halt remains in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Wednesday 15 August 2018 or the Company requests that the trading halt be lifted.

3. The Company expects that an announcement to ASX about the capital raising will end the trading halt.

4. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

5. The Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market of the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Colin Naylor Company Secretary

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au| w navarre.com.au