Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navarre Minerals : 13/08/2018 – Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 02:40am CEST

Market Announcement

13 August 2018

Navarre Minerals Limited - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Navarre Minerals Limited (the 'Company') will be placed in trading halt at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement by the Company. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Security Code:

NML

Issued by

Jon Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

13 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

13 August 2018

Ms Cheng Tang

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000

By email:Cheng.Tang@asx.com.au

Dear Cheng

Request for Trading Halt

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (the "Company") requests a trading halt of its shares for up to two days effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a potential capital raising.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:

  • 1. The Company requests the trading halt in connection with a proposed capital raising.

  • 2. The Company requests that the trading halt remains in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Wednesday 15 August 2018 or the Company requests that the trading halt be lifted.

  • 3. The Company expects that an announcement to ASX about the capital raising will end the trading halt.

  • 4. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

  • 5. The Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market of the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Colin Naylor Company Secretary

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au| w navarre.com.au

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 00:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:19aKIA MOTORS : Showcases Next-Generation Separated Sound Zone Technology
PU
03:15aMustang Resources Ltd Raises A$2.4 Million in Placement for Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project
AW
03:10aHSBC : Transaction in own shares 10 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (3-page PDF 140KB)
PU
03:10aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Holvi partners with Uber so their drivers can save time, money and stress
PU
03:06aSLATER & GORDON : Bayer sued over Essure contraceptive that allegedly caused nickel poisoning
AQ
03:05aOil prices edge up on Iran sanctions, but trade tensions drag
RE
03:04aPITNEY BOWES : School supply giveaway Monday for Fairfield students
AQ
03:01aHITACHI : Omni-channel Retail Solutions Event hosted by Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific
AQ
03:00aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Operations Update – Production Resumed at Cliff Head
PU
03:00aMUSTANG RESOURCES : Raises $2.4m in Placement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : First Patient Imaged in Prostate Imaging Study
3KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Wellbeing and woodlands
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
5PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN 'L : Ball State fails to grasp harm done by Schnatter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.