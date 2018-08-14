Log in
Navarre Minerals : 15/08/2018 – Suspension from Official Quotation

08/14/2018 | 08:15pm EDT

Market Announcement

15 August 2018

Navarre Minerals Limited - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Navarre Minerals Limited (the 'Company') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Security Code:

NML

Issued by

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

15 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

15 August 2018

Ms Cheng Tang

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000

By email:Cheng.Tang@asx.com.au

Dear Cheng

Navarre Minerals Limited - Request for Voluntary Suspension

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (the "Company") refers to the trading halt granted on Monday 13 August 2018.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2, the Company requests a voluntary suspension of the quotation of its ordinary shares effective from the commencement of trading on 15 August 2018.

The Company advises that:

  • 1. A voluntary suspension is necessary for the Company to finalise the capital raising referred to in the trading halt request dated Monday 13 August 2018;

  • 2. The Company expects the suspension to last until the commencement of normal trading on 16 August 2018, or the release of an announcement by the Company;

  • 3. The Company is not aware of any reason why its shares should not be suspended from quotation; and

  • 4. The Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerely

Colin Naylor Company Secretary

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au| w navarre.com.au

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 00:15:03 UTC
