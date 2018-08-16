Log in
Navarre Minerals : 16/08/2018 – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

08/16/2018 | 03:06am CEST

Market Announcement

16 August 2018

Navarre Minerals Limited - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Navarre Minerals Limited (the 'Company') will be lifted immediately, following the release by the Company of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Security Code:

NML

Issued by

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

16 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 01:05:04 UTC
