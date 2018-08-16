Navarre Minerals : 16/08/2018 – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
16 August 2018
Navarre Minerals Limited - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of Navarre Minerals Limited (the 'Company') will be lifted immediately, following the release by the Company of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
NML
Cheng Tang
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
16 August 2018
