Navarre Minerals : 16/08/2018 – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

16 August 2018

The suspension of trading in the securities of Navarre Minerals Limited (the 'Company') will be lifted immediately, following the release by the Company of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

NML

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

