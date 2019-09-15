Navarre Minerals : 16/09/2019 – Drilling to recommence at Stawell Corridor Gold Project

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)
16 September 2019
PIVOTAL PHASE OF DRILLING TO COMMENCE AT STAWELL CORRIDOR GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA
Diamond drilling to advance next stage of project evolution commences in early October
-
Planning is complete for the next stage of project evaluation and ongoing systematic exploration of the broader Stawell Corridor Gold (SCG) Project
-
Program includes first round of deeper diamond drilling targeting down-plunge extensions of Resolution and Adventure lodes to 300m below surface on the Irvine basalt dome
-
Previous drilling has confirmed extensive shallow gold footprints at Resolution and Adventure lodes, spanning strike lengths of 1.6km and 1.3km respectively
-
Upcoming program of work to include:
-
-
5,000m of extension diamond drilling at Resolution and Adventure lodes, commencing in early October 2019 following finalisation of required statutory permitting
-
First phase of metallurgical test work on Resolution and Adventure lodes
-
8,500m of aircore drilling, including follow-up of newly-discovered Langi Logan gold prospect, where recent drilling intersected high-gradegold mineralisation (2m @ 19.4 g/t Au and 11m @ 5.1 g/t1) at Target A
-
Aircore program to test multiple priority targets on the prospective margins of the Langi Logan basalt dome identified in recently completed drilling and geophysics
-
Ongoing systematic evaluation of five other Stawell look-a-like basalt dome targets within
Navarre's dominant 60km strike of the SCG Project
-
The Company is well funded, with approximately $6 million cash, to undertake its planned exploration programs
-
The Company's strategy continues to unfold with systematic assessment of the potential for the
SCG Project to host several large-scale gold deposits similar in scale to the operating 4Moz Magdala Gold Mine, 20km north on-strike of Irvine
Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or Company) is pleased to advise that planning for the next stage of project evaluation and exploration drilling at its flagship 100%-owned Stawell Corridor Gold (SCG) Project in Victoria (Figure 1) has now been completed and is scheduled to commence in early October 2019 pending the finalisation of permitting.
1 See ASX announcement dated 12 February 2019 for details
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
|
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 2
Following Navarre's previous drilling programs at the Resolution and Adventures lodes, which confirmed the presence of strong and extensive zones of shallow gold mineralisation on the eastern flank of the Irvine basalt dome, the Company is set to commence a significant program of expansion diamond drilling targeting mineralisation at depth as the Company strives towards establishing a mineral resource base for the SCG Project.
Commenting on the resumption of exploration activity, Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott said:
"With the Australian gold price at record highs and a potential large gold system unfolding at our SCG Project, we are excited to commence the most significant drilling program in our Company's history as we transition towards advanced gold explorer status.
In the next 6 - 9 months we will systematically evaluate the size, continuity and tenor of gold mineralisation down to 300m at our Resolution and Adventure lode gold discoveries to see if they have what it takes to deliver Victoria's next major gold deposits."
Key upcoming activities will include 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, commencement of metallurgical test work and an initial assessment of geotechnical conditions at the Irvine gold prospect.
In parallel with this first phase of deeper diamond drilling, exploration will continue to target and test a pipeline of key targets across the broader SCG Project area with an 8,500m aircore drilling program. The bulk of this activity will be directed to Langi Logan where targets continue to be generated from the Company's recent programs of exploration, validation and assessment.
Navarre has a clear strategy that is aimed towards establishing a resource base for the SCG Project while maintaining a parallel focus on evaluating the potential for the SCG Project to host several large-scale gold deposits.
Figure 1: Location of Navarre's western Victorian gold projects
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
|
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 3
PROJECT EVALUATION
Irvine Basalt Dome - Resolution Lode
Recent programs of shallow drilling at the Resolution Lode prospect have confirmed the presence of a 1.6 kilometre long zone of steeply-dipping oxide gold mineralisation beneath the base of historical alluvial gold workings (Figure 2) showing similar geological affinity to the nearby 4Moz Magdala gold deposit, 20km north-on-strike at Stawell.
Figure 2: Plan showing location of Resolution and Adventure lodes relative to alluvial gold workings of the historical 1Moz Ararat Goldfield
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
|
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 4
Shallow drilling below the oxide layer, in the southern half of the mineralised structure, has revealed two substantially higher grade gold zones containing intersections that include:
18.7m @ 7.1 g/t Au from 196.3m (RD006);
10.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 135.7m (RD012)
4m @ 9.8 g/t Au from 72m (RD002);
6m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 66m (IAC018); and
2.9m @ 12.9 g/t Au from 79.7m (RD001).
(see ASX announcements of 1 December 2016, 24 April 2017, 15 May 2017 & 28 May 2018)
The mineralisation remains open to the north and at depth, demonstrating a significant opportunity to expand the extent of the known gold mineralisation.
The higher grade gold zones are similar in geometry to Stawell's Magdala gold deposit where multiple high grade gold shoots, separated by lower-grade gold mineralisation, follow a 'fairway' on the flanks of a basalt dome to great depths (e.g., mined over a depth of 1.6km at Stawell's Magdala Mine).
Based on the continuity and quality of the mineralisation defined to date (Figure 3), the Company has decided to commence a program of expansion diamond drilling. The aims of the program include:
-
depth testing and modelling of higher-grade gold zones;
-
generation of key samples to undertake metallurgical test work; and
-
the collection of geotechnical information.
In parallel with the diamond drilling, a program of aircore drilling will be undertaken to expand the strike length of the gold mineralisation to the north of the high grade gold zones.
Irvine Basalt Dome - Adventure Lode
The Adventure Lode prospect, like Resolution Lode, also represents an opportunity to define significant gold mineralisation beneath a recent reverse circulation (RC) drilling program reported earlier this year (see Figure 2 and ASX announcement dated 29 January 2019).
Planned diamond drilling will focus on:
-
depth expansion of the 1.3km long Adventure Lode quartz structure containing several higher grade gold shoots similar to Resolution lode and the Magdala gold deposit (Figure 4). Previous results from RC drilling include 6m @ 4.2 g/t Au, 5m @ 4.0 g/t Au, 3m @ 5.2 g/t Au and 9m @ 2.6 g/t Au (see ASX announcement 29 January 2019);
-
provision of samples for metallurgical test work; and
-
the collection of geotechnical data.
The program of works includes allocation of one 400m diamond hole to target a discrete magnetic anomaly at significant depth below the mid-point of the mineralised quartz structure.
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
|
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 5
Expansion drilling area
Figure 3: Resolution Lode prospect Resource Evaluation Longitudinal Projection
Expansion drilling area
Figure 4: Adventure Lode prospect Resource Evaluation Longitudinal Projection
Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105
40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia
t +61 3 5358 8625
e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 23:51:01 UTC