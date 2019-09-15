Navarre Minerals : 16/09/2019 – Drilling to recommence at Stawell Corridor Gold Project

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or Company) is pleased to advise that planning for the next stage of project evaluation and exploration drilling at its flagship 100%-owned Stawell Corridor Gold (SCG) Project in Victoria (Figure 1) has now been completed and is scheduled to commence in early October 2019 pending the finalisation of permitting.

The Company's strategy continues to unfold with systematic assessment of the potential for the

The Company is well funded, with approximately $6 million cash, to undertake its planned exploration programs

Aircore program to test multiple priority targets on the prospective margins of the Langi Logan basalt dome identified in recently completed drilling and geophysics

Previous drilling has confirmed extensive shallow gold footprints at Resolution and Adventure lodes, spanning strike lengths of 1.6km and 1.3km respectively

Planning is complete for the next stage of project evaluation and ongoing systematic exploration of the broader Stawell Corridor Gold (SCG) Project

Following Navarre's previous drilling programs at the Resolution and Adventures lodes, which confirmed the presence of strong and extensive zones of shallow gold mineralisation on the eastern flank of the Irvine basalt dome, the Company is set to commence a significant program of expansion diamond drilling targeting mineralisation at depth as the Company strives towards establishing a mineral resource base for the SCG Project.

Commenting on the resumption of exploration activity, Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott said:

"With the Australian gold price at record highs and a potential large gold system unfolding at our SCG Project, we are excited to commence the most significant drilling program in our Company's history as we transition towards advanced gold explorer status.

In the next 6 - 9 months we will systematically evaluate the size, continuity and tenor of gold mineralisation down to 300m at our Resolution and Adventure lode gold discoveries to see if they have what it takes to deliver Victoria's next major gold deposits."

Key upcoming activities will include 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, commencement of metallurgical test work and an initial assessment of geotechnical conditions at the Irvine gold prospect.

In parallel with this first phase of deeper diamond drilling, exploration will continue to target and test a pipeline of key targets across the broader SCG Project area with an 8,500m aircore drilling program. The bulk of this activity will be directed to Langi Logan where targets continue to be generated from the Company's recent programs of exploration, validation and assessment.

Navarre has a clear strategy that is aimed towards establishing a resource base for the SCG Project while maintaining a parallel focus on evaluating the potential for the SCG Project to host several large-scale gold deposits.

Figure 1: Location of Navarre's western Victorian gold projects

