Navarre Minerals : 17/04/2019 – Drilling expands gold potential at Langi Logan Project, Vic

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML) 17 April 2019 DRILLING EXPANDS GOLD POTENTIAL AT LANGI LOGAN PROJECT, VICTORIA HIGHLIGHTS •Gold mineralisation confirmed in first-pass shallow air-core drilling over a 5km extent of the Langi Logan basalt dome, 20km south of the flagship Irvine Gold Project •Three mineralised surfaces identified remain open along strike and at depth and will be subject of targeted follow-up drilling to commence shortly, weather permitting •Significant new gold results in 1.6km-spaced regional reconnaissance drill traverses include: ▪1m @ 7.2 g/t gold from 72m in LLA067 ▪3m @ 2.4 g/t gold from 90m in LLA071, including 1m @ 5.4 g/t gold ▪1m @ 4.8 g/t gold from 96m in LLA063 ▪13m @ 0.4 g/t gold from 85m in LLA059, including 1m @ 1.9 g/t gold •Previously reported drill intercepts (see NML ASX releases of 30 January 2019 & 12 February 2019): ▪33m @ 2.9 g/t gold from 66m in LLA014 ending in mineralisation, including: o11m @ 5.1 g/t gold, including 1m @ 15.8 g/t gold; o4m @ 3.2 g/t gold, including 1m @ 7.4 g/t gold; and o5m @ 3.5 g/t gold ▪2m @ 19.4 g/t gold from 43m in LLA031, including 1m @ 33.6 g/t gold ▪7m @ 2.4 g/t gold from 95m in LLA024, including 1m @ 11.1 g/t gold ▪2m @ 4.3g/t gold from 48m in LLA023, including 1m @ 8.1g/t gold •An infill gravity geophysics survey is currently underway to refine the Langi Logan basalt dome geometry and to confirm a potential 5km extension further south which would increase the basalt perimeter target length to 22km Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to announce assay results from its recently completed maiden air-core (AC) drilling program at its 100%-owned Langi Logan Gold Project in western Victoria, Australia (Figure 1). Navarre completed several traverses of regional first-pass AC drilling totalling 7,298 metres across 77 holes at the Langi Logan Gold Project (Figure 2). Drilling was designed to test for indications of a potential high-grade gold system of similar style to the recently re-opened 4 million-ounce Magdala Gold Mine, located 40km north at Stawell (Figure 1). The results from the first 31 drill holes were released last quarter (ASX announcements of 30 January 2019 & 12 February 2019). The Company has now received assay results for the final 46 holes and these results reaffirm the strong potential of the Langi Logan Gold Project to host a new large-scale, high quality shear-hosted gold system similar to the nearby Magdala and Irvine gold systems. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 2 The drilling program has delivered multiple significant intersections of gold mineralisation along three surfaces of the Langi Logan basalt dome, demonstrating the potential for economic mineralisation to exist under cover within the Stawell Gold Corridor, south of the historical 1Moz Ararat Goldfield and Navarre's Irvine Gold Project. This mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth and warrants immediate follow-up.The Company considers this an outstanding result given the early stage of greenfields exploration (wide-spaced first-passdrilling) and targeting through post mineralisation Tertiary basalt cover ranging from 5m to 30m in thickness. Langi Logan is the next major basalt dome prospect south of the Company's flagship Irvine Gold Project and is one of seven basalt dome targets identified within its tenement package which extends for 60km along the Stawell Gold Corridor south of Stawell (Figure 1). New significant assay intervals received from the maiden AC program are reported in Table 1. Figure 1: Location of Navarre's western Victorian gold projects Results of the AC drilling program The drilling at Langi Logan has identified extensive shallow gold mineralisation from a program that comprised 77 holes for 7,298m of AC drilling. This work was completed on a series of east - west drill traverses designed to test for gold mineralisation within 50m of the margins of an interpreted Cambrian basalt dome (the Langi Logan basalt dome). Based on interpretation of geophysics and sparse historical drilling, six targets (Targets A - F in Figure 2) were drill tested by AC drilling with an average hole depth of approximately 100m. In all, this drilling has traversed approximately the northern 40% of a potential 11km long Langi Logan basalt dome structure. This first-pass program of shallow drilling has generated significant results along three surfaces of the Langi Logan dome. The best composite gold result was 33m @ 2.9 g/t gold from 66m depth, including 11m @ 5.1 g/t gold (LLA014 - previously reported) from Target A and the highest grade gold result was 2m @ 19.4 g/t gold from 43m depth, including 1m @ 33.6 g/t gold (LLA031 - previously reported), also from Target A. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 3 Target A Target A is located on the east flank of several Cambrian basalt lava flows located at the northern end of the Project area (Figure 2). The target is approximately 1.6km long and contains the widest and highest grade gold drill intersections returned from the maiden AC drilling program. The southern half of this mineralised surface remains to be drill tested where an interpreted east-west fault is believed to throw the basalt contact towards the west. An infill gravity survey is currently underway to assist in resolving the geology at this position for drill targeting (Figure 4). Target A highlight results from first-pass drilling include (See Tables 1 - 2 and Figures 2 & 3): ▪1m @ 8.6 g/t gold from 45m in LLA076 ▪33m @ 2.9 g/t gold from 66m in LLA014 ending in mineralisation, including: o 11m @ 5.1 g/t gold, including 1m @ 15.8 g/t gold; o 4m @ 3.2 g/t gold, including 1m @ 7.4 g/t gold; and o 5m @ 3.5 g/t gold* ▪2m @ 19.4 g/t gold from 43m in LLA031, including 1m @ 33.6 g/t gold* ▪1m @ 4.5 g/t gold from 68m and 17m @ 0.5 g/t gold from 75m in LLA032 ▪4m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 98m in LLA073 ▪1m @ 3.3 g/t gold from 55m in LLA042 ▪1m @ 7.6 g/t gold from 37m in LLA001* ▪7m @ 2.4 g/t gold from 95m in LLA024, including 1m @ 11.1 g/t gold* ▪2m @ 4.3g/t gold from 48m in LLA023, including 1m @ 8.1g/t gold* ▪4m @ 1.7 g/t gold from 68m in LLA030* *First reported in NML ASX releases of 30 January 2019 and 12 February 2019 Target B Target B is a coincident geophysical target (Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly) with anomalous gold in historical drilling (Figure 2). Three lines of first-pass AC drilling were completed across the target, revealing a subvertical black shale unit containing abundant pyrite and low-level gold, which remains open to the north. The best result returned from the program was 1m @ 0.8 g/t gold from 23m depth in hole LLA038 (Tables 1 & 2). Target C Target C is also a coincident IP chargeability anomaly adjacent to the highest grade historical drill intercept of 2m @9.2 g/t gold from 228m depth in hole RCDAR179 (Figure 2). Two traverses of AC drilling were completed across this target and revealed low-level gold mineralisation associated with base metal mineralisation within a quartz- veined pyrite-rich black shale unit. Copper mineralisation up to 1.2% Cu and high barite (>1,000 ppm) were returned from the northern drill traverse and indicate a potential volcanic hosted massive sulphide vector towards the north which remains to be drill tested. Target D Two traverses of AC drilling spaced 1.6km apart were completed across the eastern flank of the main Irvine dome. Both these traverses intersected significant gold of up to 7.2 g/t within 50m of the basalt contact (Figures 2 & 3 and Tables 1 &2). This mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth and will be the subject of infill and expansion drilling. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 4 Drill hole LLA055 intersected a 10m zone of high arsenic (> 1,000ppm) at the bottom of hole on the eastern end of the drill traverse which is considered by the Company to be strong indicator (pathfinder) for proximity to another potential gold structure (Figure 3). Target D highlight results include (see Tables 1 and 2): ▪1m @ 7.2 g/t gold from 72m in LLA067 (south traverse); and ▪3m @ 2.4 g/t gold from 90m, including 1m @ 5.4 g/t gold in LLA071 (north traverse). Target E Two traverses of AC drilling spaced 1.6km apart were also completed across the western flank of the main Irvine dome (Figure 2). Both these traverses also intersected significant gold of up to 4.8 g/t within 50m of the basalt contact (Figures 2 & 3 and Tables 1 &2). This mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth and will also be subject to follow-up infill and expansion drilling. Target E highlight results include (see Tables 1 and 2): ▪1m @ 4.8 g/t gold from 96m in LLA063 (south traverse); and ▪13m @ 0.4 g/t gold from 85m, including 1m @ 1.9 g/t gold in LLA059 (north traverse). Target F A single drill traverse comprising 3 AC holes (LLA068 - 070) was completed at Target F (Figure 2). All three holes intersected meta-sediments but failed to intersect the western basalt dome structure. Further drilling will be required to extend the drill traverse to the west to intersect the basalt contact, as interpreted from the gravity data. Despite missing the basalt contact in the initial round of first-pass drilling, hole LLA068 intersected 3m @ 0.5 g/t gold within a quartz gravel (deep lead) overlying the basement rocks - considered a good sign for primary gold nearby. Summary The fact that the maiden near-surface drilling program has generated three surfaces of high-grade gold anomalies along the northern end of the 11km long Langi Logan basalt dome is enormously significant. It is the same method of exploration (shallow AC drilling, followed by deeper RC and diamond drilling) that outlined the Resolution and Adventure lodes along the 9km long Irvine basalt dome within the Company's flagship Irvine Gold Project, situated 20km to the north. The first-pass,widely-spaced AC program has only traversed 40% of the project area so far, with future drilling aimed at infilling and extending the dimensions of the gold mineralisation. The Company also reports that its review of the regional gravity and drilling data highlights an additional 5km of potential strike extent of the Langi Logan basalt dome, interpreted to be displaced to the southeast by faulting (Figure 4). Due to the expanded regional exploration potential, the Company has immediately commenced an infill gravity survey to better define the Cambrian basalt perimeter for drill targeting. AC drilling at Langi Logan has highlighted potential for extensive gold mineralised alteration systems, most notably at Targets A, D and E, which hosts robust gold mineralisation starting from approximately 30m from surface and extending down beyond 100m depth. Importantly, the mineralisation is similar in style to the 4Moz Magdala gold deposit located nearby in Stawell, which augurs well for the Company's attempt to outline a potential large gold deposit - measuring in the millions of ounces. Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 5 Encouragingly, there is enormous regional potential as well - as evidenced by the discoveries at the Irvine Gold Project and confirmation of other basalt dome targets south of Langi Logan within the Stawell Gold Corridor. These projects and targets share the same geology - they're located within the same corridor of rocks that host Stawell's multi-million ounce Magdala Gold Mine. Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott commented: "These are outstanding drilling results for a maiden drilling program testing our second basalt dome target within the Stawell Gold Corridor. They have exceeded initial expectations and demonstrate the strong potential for discovery of further large-scale gold deposits. Langi Logan is 20km south of our flagship Irvine Gold Project which in turn is 20km south of the 4Moz Magdala Gold Mine. South of Langi Logan we have another 5 basalt dome targets within our dominant 60km land package along the Stawell Gold Corridor. Not only do we have an exceptional pipeline of targets, we also have a much clearer understanding of the emerging geological potential of the Stawell Gold Corridor to host a genuinely large-scale gold camp. The drilling has delivered compelling new exploration targets that we intend to further assess in the coming months and has provided an important insight into the geometry and structure of the gold mineralised zones that have remained hidden below recent cover. We are now undertaking a detailed geophysics program to refine targeting from which to plan our next drill program with a view to better understanding the extent and orientation of the mineralised system. With a strengthened cash position as a result of our recent capital raising, we are looking forward to generating more exciting results." Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia t +61 3 5358 8625 e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

