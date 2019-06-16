Navarre Minerals : 17/06/2019 – Drilling commences at Stawell Corridor Gold Project

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML) 17N aJunev a r r2019e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t NEW PHASE OF DRILLING COMMENCES AT STAWELL CORRIDOR GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA 3,000m drilling campaign has commenced targeting extensions of recently discovered gold mineralisation at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project

Drilling will focus on the Langi Logan basalt dome, where first-pass drilling has confirmed strong potential for discovery of a large-scale, high quality shear-hosted gold system similar to the nearby 4Moz Magdala gold deposit

first-pass drilling has confirmed strong potential for discovery of a large-scale, high quality shear-hosted gold system similar to the nearby 4Moz Magdala gold deposit Previously reported drill intercepts from the maiden drilling program at Langi Logan (Target A) include (refer NML ASX releases of 30 January 2019 and 12 February 2019): 33m @ 2.9 g/t Au from 66m in LLA014, including 11m @ 5.1 g/t Au 2m @ 19.4 g/t Au from 43m in LLA031, including 1m @ 33.6 g/t Au 7m @ 2.4g g/t Au from 95m in LLA024, including 1m @ 11.1 g/t Au

Drilling will also test the newly identified Langi Logan South target - a potential 6km long basalt dome extension interpreted from recently completed geophysics

Drilling will also test the newly identified Langi Logan South target - a potential 6km long basalt dome extension interpreted from recently completed geophysics

Planning is well advanced to commence a program of deeper diamond drilling at the more advanced Irvine basalt dome, containing the Resolution and Adventure gold discoveries Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) reports that the next phase of drilling at its 100%- owned Stawell Corridor Gold Project, 230km northwest of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1) has commenced. The Company has planned approximately 3,000m of air core (AC) drilling. Targets include extensions of high-grade gold discovered along the flanks of the Langi Logan dome and first drilling into the new Langi Logan South target, a potential 6km long basalt dome extension interpreted from a recently completed gravity survey (Figure 2). The drilling program is expected to take approximately 4 weeks and may be expanded depending on results and the intensity of winter rains, which may impact access. Geological mapping, geophysics and shallow drilling completed recently by Navarre has highlighted the potential for two large gold systems within the Stawell Corridor Gold Project (Irvine and Langi Logan). The Company believes these have similar geology and mineralisation styles to Stawell's 4Moz Magdala Gold Mine, 20 to 40 kilometres to the north (Figure 1). Navarre's first round of AC drilling delivered multiple significant intersections of gold mineralisation along three surfaces of the Langi Logan basalt dome, all of which remain open along strike and at depth (Figure 2). Encouraging gold assays of up to 33.6 g/t Au were returned (NML ASX release 12 February 2019). A best composite gold result of 33m @ 2.9 g/t Au from 66m depth, including 11m @ 5.1 g/t Au (LLA014) was also intersected (NML ASX release 30 January 2019).

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 2 At the more advanced Irvine Project, planning for deeper diamond drilling is underway, targeting depth extensions to the shallow gold mineralisation outlined at Resolution and Adventure Lodes. This drilling is expected to commence in Q4 2019. Commenting on the re-commencement of drilling, Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott, explained: "Our prior drilling has highlighted the potential for an extensive gold system at Langi Logan starting from about 30m from surface and extending beyond 100m depth, so we are excited to be back drilling at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project, which we expect will generate strong news-flow over the coming weeks and months." "We look forward to reporting on the progress of this program and from the recently completed St Arnaud drilling campaign as the results come to hand." Figure 1: Location of Navarre's Stawell Corridor gold properties

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 3 Figure 2: Langi Logan Project area

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 4 Background - Stawell Corridor Gold Project Navarre is searching for potential Stawell-style gold systems within its Stawell Corridor Gold Project and has identified seven large basalt dome targets, two of which have been tested and confirmed to have gold along their flanks - the Irvine and Langi Logan projects. The other five domes remain to be drill tested. These projects and targets share the same geology - they're located within the same corridor of rocks that host Stawell's multi-million ounce Magdala Gold Mine. AC drilling at Langi Logan has highlighted the potential for extensive gold mineralised alteration systems starting from approximately 30m from surface and extending down beyond 100m depth. Importantly, the mineralisation is similar in style to the Magdala gold deposit, which augurs well for the Company's attempt to outline a potential large gold deposit - measuring in the millions of ounces. Encouragingly, there is significant regional potential as well - as evidenced by the discoveries at the Irvine Gold Project and confirmation of other basalt dome targets south of Langi Logan within the Stawell Gold Corridor. The initial stage of the Company's discovery strategy is to undertake AC drilling to rapidly and cost effectively identify the shallow footprint of basement gold mineralisation from which deeper targeted drilling programs can be deployed with the aim of defining the extents of economic mineralisation. - ENDS - For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.auor contact: Geoff McDermott Managing Director Navarre Minerals info@navarre.com.au +61 (0)3 5358 8625 Competent Person Declaration The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Shane Mele, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and who is Exploration Manager of Navarre Minerals Limited. Mr Mele has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mele consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding certain plans, strategies and objectives of management and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t P a g e | 5 risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Navarre and any of its officers, employees, agents or associates. Actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Exploration potential is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Navarre assumes no obligation to update such information. About Navarre Minerals Limited: Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold projects in Victoria, Australia. Navarre is searching for gold deposits in the extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields (The Stawell Corridor Gold Project). The discovery of outcropping gold on the margins of the Irvine basalt dome and high-grade gold in shallow drilling at Langi Logan are prime focuses for the Company. These projects are located 20km and 40km respectively south of the operating Stawell Gold Mine. The high-gradeTandarra Gold Project is located in close proximity to Kirkland Lake Gold's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine, and 40km north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra, in Joint Venture partnership with Catalyst Metals Limited (NML 49%), is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region. At the Glenlyle Gold - Silver Project the Company has identified an epithermal gold-silver system above a potential porphyry copper-gold target that occurs in the same volcanic package that hosts the nearby Thursday's Gossan copper deposit. The Company is searching for a potential Fosterville-stylehigh-grade gold mineralisation system at the St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified potential ore grade gold mineralisation under shallow cover which the Company believes may be an extension of the historic 0.4Moz Stawell Corridor Gold Goldfield.

