Navarre Minerals : 25/02/2019 – Drilling commences at Glenlyle Project, western Victoria

DRILLING COMMENCES AT GLENLYLE

PROJECT, WESTERN VICTORIA

Targeting epithermal gold - silver mineralisation above an interpreted deeper porphyry copper - gold target within the Stavely Arc Volcanic

Complex

• 1,500m expansion air-core drilling program underway at the Glenlyle Project, 25kms north of Stavely Minerals' Thursday's Gossan porphyry copper-gold project

• Drilling is initially targeting extensions to epithermal gold and silver mineralisation intersected in Navarre's maiden drilling in 2018, positioned above an interpreted deeper porphyry copper - gold target

• Highlight results from the maiden drill program, previously reported to the ASX (NML release of 23 April 2018) included: ➢ 46m @ 8.1 g/t silver from 53m to end of hole (GAC030) ▪ including 1m @ 252 g/t silver, 3.1 g/t gold, 0.3% lead and 0.3% zinc from 98m to end of hole ➢ 33m @ 2.1 g/t silver from 51m to end of hole (GAC028) ▪ including 2m @ 12.7 g/t silver from 67m and 3m @ 0.3 g/t gold from 54m ➢ 2m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 44m within a broader zone of 6m @ 0.5 g/t gold from 40m (GAC010)

• The epithermal-style mineralisation is in the same volcanic trend that hosts the nearby Thursday's Gossan deposit and also Navarre's Joint Venture area with Stavely Minerals Limited, 25 kms to the south

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to announce it has commenced its second phase of drilling at its 100%-owned Glenlyle Project (EL 5497) in western Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 & 3).

The Glenlyle Project is located approximately 25 kilometres north of Stavely Minerals Limited's (ASX: SVY) Thursday's Gossan porphyry copper - gold project in the Stavely Arc Volcanic Complex (see Figure 2), where Stavely Minerals has recently reported a significant breakthrough in its exploration drilling with the intersection of visible bornite mineralisation, considered a key indicator for the discovery of a large porphyry system (source: SVY's ASX release of 18 February 2019).

Figure 1: Location of Navarre's western Victorian gold projects

Navarre's current phase of drilling consists of a 1,500m air-core (AC) expansion drilling program, designed to follow- up the Company's 2018 discovery of significant epithermal-style gold and silver mineralisation situated above an

interpreted deeper porphyry target (see NML ASX release of 23 April 2018).

Navarre's 2018 drilling successfully intersected broad zones of silver mineralisation containing several discrete veins of gold mineralisation with anomalous lead and zinc. The best intersection was 46m @ 8.1 g/t silver, including 1m @ 252 g/t silver, 3.1 g/t gold, 0.3% lead and 0.3% zinc and was intersected at the bottom of hole in GAC030 (Figures 4 &

5). This intersection occurred within a broad envelope of anomalous silver assaying between 1.2 and 8.1 g/t silver.

The silver zone is interpreted to be approximately 100m wide and is situated on the eastern edge of a significant induced polarisation (IP) chargeability high and coincident gravity low (Figures 4 & 5). This intersection remains open along strike and at depth and is the focus of the current drilling program.

AC drilling is the initial stage of the Company's discovery strategy used to rapidly and cost effectively identify the shallow footprint of basement gold and silver mineralisation from which deeper targeted drilling programs can be deployed with the aim of defining the extents of economic mineralisation.

The current phase of drilling is expected to take up to two weeks to complete with results to be released as they become available.

Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott commented:

"We are pleased to be back drilling at Glenlyle to follow up the strong epithermal-style gold - silver mineralisation we discovered in shallow drilling in 2018.

"We are also watching with interest a recent exploration breakthrough only 25km south of Glenlyle, where strong visible copper sulphide mineralisation has just been intersected in diamond drilling by Stavely Minerals, whom we share a Joint Venture over part of our project portfolio in the highly prized Stavely Arc region. The significant intersection of bornite mineralisation by Stavely Minerals upgrades the potential for the discovery of world-class porphyry systems at depth in the Mount Stavely Volcanic Complex where we are currently exploring."

Figure 2: Magnetic image showing the Dryden-Stavely Volcanic Belt and the Glenlyle 5-6km circular magnetic feature. Inset: Dryden-Stavely volcanic belt relative to Glenlyle and Thursdays Gossan.

Figure 3: AC drilling at Glenlyle Project, February 2019

Background - Glenlyle Project (EL 5497)

Navarre's Glenlyle Project is located about 25 kilometres north of Stavely Minerals Limited's Thursday's Gossan porphyry copper-gold project for which Stavely Minerals has recently reported a significant bornite mineralisation, considered a strong pathfinder for the discovery of a large porphyry system.

Navarre's Glenlyle Project is situated in the same package of Cambrian volcanic rocks (the Stavely Arc's Dryden - Stavely Volcanic Belt) that hosts Stavely Minerals' Thursdays Gossan porphyry copper-gold project.

Navarre's 2018 maiden drilling program intersected a thick pile of andesitic volcanics below a (1- 30m thick) veneer of Tertiary basalt cover (Figure 4). At the top of the basement rocks, a 15-20m thick metal depletion zone typically occurs. Below the depletion zone, areas of strong sericite-pyrite alteration have been intersected and this alteration coincides with an induced polarisation chargeability anomaly which extends in a north-south direction for up to one kilometre (Figure 5). This zone is also coincident with a gravity low, interpreted to represent either a buried porphyry intrusive (potential source of mineralised fluids) or a broad alteration zone related to epithermal-style mineralisation.

Historical exploration completed by previous explorers at the Glenlyle Project area focused on the area of a 5-6 kilometre diameter circular magnetic feature, which stands out as unusual compared to the mostly more linear magnetic character of the Dryden - Stavely Volcanic Belt (Figure 2).

Previous shallow drilling into the circular magnetic feature has intersected andesitic volcanic rocks that sit below a thin veneer of recent basalt cover. This cover has made surface sampling and exploration difficult in the past, potentially concealing significant zones of near surface mineralisation that remain to be detected.

Previous work indicates a high level of preservation of the original Stavely Arc sequence with probable sub-volcanic intrusions, which is a positive indicator for the prospectivity for porphyry and epithermal style mineralisation. The extent and type of alteration logged in drill holes is also encouraging for the presence of significant mineralisation.

Figure 4: Cross-section 5,858,180N interpretation showing key drill intercepts, geology and alteration

Figure 5: Map of the Glenlyle Project showing interpreted geology, mineralised epithermal trend and potential intrusive complex. Note: several of the previous drill holes shown did not penetrate the Tertiary basalt cover.

