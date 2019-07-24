Navarre Minerals : 25/07/2019 – Shallow gold zone extended at Resolution Lode

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML) 25 July 2019 Shallow Gold Zone Extended at Resolution Lode in the Stawell Gold Corridor Navarre has intersected significant new gold mineralisation at Resolution Lode from shallow air- core drilling within the Irvine Gold Project

Results extend a shallow ore shoot by up to 130m which remains open at depth and to the north

Best new gold results include:

o 4m @ 6.4 g/t Au from 35m, including 2m @ 10.4g/t Au from 36m in IAC443 o 4m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 7m, including 1m @ 8.4g/t Au from 10m in IAC446 o 4m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 47m, including 2m @ 5.2g/t Au from 48m in IAC437

Cambrian Basalt confirmed at Langi Logan South prospect, extending the prospective Stawell Gold Corridor a further 6kms south

An AC program was completed at Resolution Lode consisting of three traverses of drilling spaced 50m apart, aimed at testing the continuity and tenor of gold mineralisation in a zone that was previously undrilled. A total of eleven holes were completed for 446m of drilling. All results have now been received and the program has been successful in extending a significant zone of shallow gold mineralisation (or potential 'ore shoot') further south by approximately 130m. This gold shoot remains open to the northwest and at depth (see Figure 3). These results reinforce the potential for the development of multiple ore shoots similar to those seen at the Magdala Gold deposit in Stawell. Further geological interpretation and 3D modelling will now be completed to assist future drill targeting.

Commenting on the drilling program and the most recent assays, Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott, said: "These new shallow drill intercepts continue to grow the potential gold endowment within the Resolution Lode discovery. Drilling has confirmed the potential of a new ore shoot forming which is typical of the geometries of those mined at Stawell's Magdala gold deposit. Our confidence to deliver a maiden mineral resource at Resolution is growing as we plan for further drilling in the near future." Figure 1: Stawell Gold Corridor location map showing proximity of the Irvine Gold Project to Stawell's 4Moz Magdala gold deposit The AC program consisted of three traverses spaced nominally 50m apart, testing the main gold structure over approximately 150m strike length where there was no previous drilling. The main gold structure shows good continuity between each drill traverse and consists of elevated quartz and sulphides, most notably pyrite and arsenopyrite. There were two other zones of gold mineralisation identified in the hangingwall of the main gold zone indicating the potential for other surfaces to develop into ore shoots sub-parallel to the main gold zone. Drill results from previous programs highlighted a high grade zone which included 4m @ 9.8g/t Au from 72m in RD002 but hadn't been followed up with infill drilling. This AC program has now confirmed the extension of this mineralisation further south and indicated the possible development of a new shoot (refer to Figures 2 & 3).

Background to Resolution Lode: Resolution Lode is a recent primary gold discovery on the north-east flank of the Irvine basalt dome, and was the first prospect drilled at the Irvine Gold Project following encouraging results from mapping, rock chip sampling and geophysics (Figure 2). A zone of oxide gold, extending from surface to 50m depth over a strike length of 1,600m, has been already been defined with AC drilling (Figures 2 & 3). Expansion of this mineralised zone into the sulphide zone with deeper drilling is a key focus for the Company and represents the first steps towards building a gold inventory for resource estimation. Some of the previous best drill intercepts include (Figures 2 & 3): 18.7m @ 7.1 g/t Au (1) from 196.3m, including 5.7m @ 11.6g/t Au and 4.7m @ 12.2 g/t Au in hole RD006

5.7m @ 11.6g/t Au 4.7m @ 12.2 g/t Au 10.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 135.7m, including 3.3m @ 16.9 g/t Au from 143.0m in hole RD012

from 135.7m, including from 143.0m in hole RD012 10.8m @ 3.8g/t Au (1) from 244.1m, including 4.6m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 244.1m in hole RD013

from 244.1m, including from 244.1m in hole RD013 2.9m @ 12.9 g/t Au from 79.7m down hole in RD001

from 79.7m down hole in RD001 4.0m @ 9.8 g/t Au (1) from 72m down hole in RD002

from 72m down hole in RD002 3.2m @ 3.3g/t Au from 138.2m, including 1.6m @ 6.4g/t Au in hole RD005

from 138.2m, including Au in hole RD005 6.0m @ 6.3g/t Au from 66m down hole including 1m @ 24.6g/t Au in IAC018

A first pass AC drill program was carried out to test southerly extensions to the encouraging AC results reported in April 2019 (refer to ASX release 17 April 2019). Due to wet weather, the drill program was limited to the interpreted west flank (from gravity surveys) of the Langi Logan South Cambrian basalt dome. Three traverses were completed comprising 10 holes for 580m. This drilling confirmed the extension of the Cambrian basalt dome. The western basalt contact was intersected in two of the three traverses over a 400m strike length and intersected anomalous gold up to 0.23g/t. The eastern flank was unable to be tested during this program, and we note the eastern flank has previously delivered better results elsewhere in the Irvine and Langi Logan project areas.

Figure 2: Surface geology plan of the Resolution Lode showing recent significant gold intercepts

Figure 3: Longitudinal Projection of the Resolution Lode showing recent infill AC drill results Next Steps The Company is now planning for deeper diamond drill programs for Resolution and Adventure gold lodes targeting high grade shoots at depth. Further 3D modelling is in progress to assist drill targeting, with drilling expected to commence following conclusion of the winters rains, and completion of approvals, in September 2019. For the Langi Logan Gold Project, 3D modelling of the Langi Logan basalt dome is in progress and will assist targeting for the upcoming AC drill programs. The drilling will continue to target favourable zones on the basalt contact (as per the Stawell Exploration Model). Drilling is expected to re-commence in October 2019. Navarre believes the multiple zones of gold mineralisation being revealed at the Irvine and Langi Logan Gold Projects have the potential to form part of a multi-million-ounce gold system, similar to the nearby four-million- ounce Magdala gold deposit. With $6 million cash at the end of June 2019, Navarre is in a strong cash position to execute the exploration drill programs needed to confirm this potential.

