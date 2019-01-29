Navarre Minerals : 30/01/2019 – High-grade gold discovery confirmed at Langi Logan

ASX Announcement

30 January 2019

Navarre Minerals Limited ABN 66 125 140 105 ASX Code: NML Corporate Details Issued capital: 355.0M ordinary shares 9.6M unlisted options Directors & Management: Kevin Wilson (Non-Executive Chairman) Geoff McDermott (Managing Director) John Dorward (Non-Executive Director) Colin Naylor (Director & Company Secretary) Shane Mele (Exploration Manager) Jodi Ford (Assistant Company Secretary) Contact Details Geoff McDermott Managing Director Navarre Minerals Limited 40 - 44 Wimmera Street Stawell VIC 3380 Australia PO Box 385 Stawell VIC 3380 Australia Tel: +61 (0)3 5358 8625 Email: info@navarre.com.au Website: www.navarre.com.au

HIGH-GRADE GOLD DISCOVERY CONFIRMED AT

LANGI LOGAN GOLD PROJECT

Best AC drill intersection to date from Stawell Gold Corridor

 Results received for all 29 air-core drill holes completed at Langi Logan in 2018 continue to confirm strong potential for further economic gold mineralisation

 Re-assaying of composite samples in 1m intervals improves the overall grade of the Stawell Gold Corridor's 'best ever' AC drill intercept, LLA014 by 20% and is restated below:  11m @ 5.1 g/t Au from 75m in LLA014, including: o 1m @ 15.8 g/t Au o 1m @ 9.5 g/t Au; and  4m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 66m, including o 1m @ 7.4 g/t Au; and  5m @ 3.5 g/t Au all within a broader interval of 33m @ 2.9 g/t Au from 66m to end of hole* (previously 33m @ 2.4 g/t Au)

 New drill intercepts, previously un-reported:  7m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 95m in LLA024, including: o 1m @ 11.1 g/t Au  2m @ 4.3g/t Au* from 48m in LLA023, including: o 1m @ 8.1g/t Au * does not test full extent of gold mineralisation

 Drilling is ongoing and has been expanded to 6,000m to further test Langi Logan up to 6kms to the south

 Results confirm potential for the 6km long Langi Logan basalt dome to host a large-scale, high quality gold system similar to the recently re- opened 4Moz Magdala Gold Mine and Navarre's 100%-owned Irvine Gold Project

Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott commented:

"This continues an excellent start to our first-pass air-core drilling program at Langi Logan, approximately 40km south of the Stawell Gold Mine. The results indicate potential for a new gold discovery to follow our maiden discovery at the Irvine Gold Project. Drilling has now recommenced following the Christmas break and we look forward to expanding the mineralised zones as we strive to deliver our second gold find along the proven Stawell Gold Corridor."

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (Navarre or the Company) is pleased to announce high-grade gold intersections from a first-pass air-core (AC) drilling program at its 100%-owned Langi Logan Gold Project in western Victoria (Figure 1).

The program has delivered Navarre's highest-grade AC drill intercept to date from its extensive drilling campaigns within the Stawell Gold Corridor and has intersected significant zones of high-grade gold mineralisation, with individual assays up to 15.8 g/t gold within a broader zone of 33m @ 2.9 g/t Au from 66m to end of hole in drill hole LLA014.

These highly positive results come from the first 29 AC holes (for approximately 2,600m) of an ongoing first-pass drilling program completed at Langi Logan in 2018. The results support Navarre's view that Langi Logan has the potential to be a new large-scale, high quality shear-hosted gold system similar to Stawell's recently reopened 4Moz

Magdala Gold Mine.

Langi Logan is the next major basalt dome target south of the Company's flagship Irvine Gold Project. Navarre has identified three priority targets for drill testing along the margins of the Langi Logan basalt dome - Targets A, B & C in Figure 2. These targets have been identified based on multiple coincident anomalies, including gravity, gradient array induced polarisation (GAIP) plus several significant, historical drill intercepts.

Navarre's first-pass drilling at Langi Logan commenced in November 2018 (refer NML ASX announcements of 20

November 2018 & 11 December 2018) and this announcement reports assays received from drilling across the open 1.6km basalt flank of Target A (Figure 2).

Drilling has now re-commenced following the Christmas - New Year break testing the initial three priority targets.

Approximately 1,400m of the original planned program of 4,000m remains to be completed. Based on the highly encouraging results to date, the program will then be extended to test the remaining margins of the Langi Logan basalt dome for up to 6kms further south where no previous drilling has occurred - for a total of up to 6,000m of AC drilling (see Figure 2).

All anomalous assay intervals received to date from the current program are reported in Tables 1 & 2 and key points about the program are summarised below.

Figure 1: Stawell Gold Corridor properties location map.

KEY POINTS OF MAIDEN DRILLING PROGRAM AT LANGI LOGAN GOLD PROJECT

 Results have now been received for all 29 AC drill holes completed in 2018.

 Approximately 2,600m of a planned 4,000m drilling program was completed during 2018.

 Drilling has recently resumed testing the three priority targets A, B and C shown in Figure 2 and will be extended to a total program of up to 6,000m to further test the Langi Logan basalt dome up to 6kms south.

 Significant shallow gold results have been returned from drill testing of Target A, including an upgrade from 1m re-assaying of composite samples collected from previously announced drill hole LLA014 (see NML ASX release 11 December 2018). These results include:  11m @ 5.1 g/t Au from 75m, including: o 1m @ 15.8 g/t Au o 1m @ 9.5 g/t Au; and  4m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 66m, including: o 1m @ 7.4 g/t Au; and  5m @ 3.5 g/t Au all within a broader intersection of 33m @ 2.9 g/t Au from 66m to end of hole* in LLA014  7m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 95m in LLA024, including: o 1m @ 11.1 g/t Au  2m @ 4.3g/t Au* from 48m in LLA023, including: o 1m @ 8.1g/t Au * does not test full extent of gold mineralisation See Figures 2 & 3, Tables 1 & 2 and Appendix 1 for full details

 Drill hole LLA014 (11m @ 5.1g/t Au, including 1m @ 15.8g/t Au and 1m @ 9.5g/t Au within a broader interval of 33m @ 2.9 g/t Au) is the best AC gold intercept recorded outside of the Stawell Gold Mine within the Stawell Gold Corridor.

 Drill holes LLA023 and LLA024, sited above and below LLA014, have confirmed a sub-vertical dip to the gold mineralisation which remains open at depth (Figure 3). Drill hole LLA023 has only partially tested the mineralised structure having clipped the footwall contact on passing through a zone of alluvial gravels (see Figure 3).

 Step out drilling located 20m north and south of LLA014 has intersected the mineralised structure. Although the tenor of gold mineralisation was weaker, this may be due to structural complexity occurring close to the basalt contact. Further drilling and interpretation is required.

 Target A is situated on the eastern flank of the basalt dome and is estimated to be approximately 1,600m long (Figure 2). Significant gold mineralisation has now been confirmed in two drill traverses spaced 800m apart. Infill drilling at nominal 100m traverse spacings is now underway testing the east flank of the Langi Logan to potentially expand zones of gold mineralisation discovered in this first-pass program. Based on the results, the Company has decided to expand the drilling program by a further 2,000m to a total of 6,000m. Target A is considered a priority area for shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation and will be the company's immediate focus. Drilling at this target is currently in progress (see Figure 2).

 Target B is a coincident geochemical and GAIP chargeability anomaly interpreted to sit above a north-plunging Cambrian basalt dome - an ideal dilational site for gold-bearing structures to form. First-pass drilling is now complete and results are pending (see Figure 2).

 Target C is a GAIP chargeability anomaly on-strike of a legacy diamond hole that returned 2m @ 9.2 g/t Au. AC drilling has identified a thick sequence of carbonaceous and graphitic black shales containing abundant sedimentary pyrite and significant quartz veining. Although no significant gold was encountered in the two drill traverses completed to date, broad zones of anomalous silver (up to 23.8 g/t Ag in LLA010) and copper (up to 1.1% Cu in LLA011) were intersected (refer NML ASX release of 11 December 2019). The geochemical and geological setting has the potential to host VMS-style base metal mineralisation and further drilling is planned north where the silver and copper geochemistry appear to be getting stronger. Figure 2: Gravity image showing recent AC drill results, geological interpretation and priority target areas

Figure 3: Langi Logan Target A: Interpreted Cross-section through LLA014

LANGI LOGAN - BACKGROUND

The Langi Logan Gold Project is one of seven basalt dome targets contained within the Company's tenement package covering a 60km strike of the prospective 'Stawell Gold Corridor' (Figure 1). A 40km section of exposed basement

rocks within this 'Corridor' has yielded over six million ounces of gold in two multi-million ounce goldfields. The southern extension of the Stawell Gold Corridor beyond the historical goldfields is concealed by recent basalt cover and is a prime exploration target (Figure 1).

Over 120,000 ounces of alluvial gold was historically mined from the nearby Cathcart Central and New Langi Logan shafts (Figure 2). Although the source of the alluvial gold is uncertain, it occurs in close proximity to the Langi Logan basalt dome which the Company believes is an encouraging sign for the occurrence a potential Stawell-style gold deposit.

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit www.navarre.com.au or contact:

Geoff McDermott

Managing Director

E: info@navarre.com.au T: +61 (0)3 5358 8625