Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navarre Minerals : 30/05/2019 – Drilling resumes at St Arnaud Gold Project, western Victoria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)

30 May 2019

DRILLING RESUMES AT ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT,

WESTERN VICTORIA

  • 1,000m air-core drilling program underway at the St Arnaud Gold Project
  • Program to follow up initial drilling reported in February 2019 which delivered multiple significant intersections of gold and silver mineralisation, which remain open along strike and at depth
  • Drilling is targeting the intersection of two mineralised quartz reef structures that potentially host high-grade gold showing similar geometrical relationships to the high-grade Swan and Eagle zones at Kirkland Lake's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine
  • Air-coredrilling to resume at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project immediately following completion of St Arnaud program and likely to continue until onset of winter rains

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to announce it has commenced its second phase of drilling at its 100%-owned St Arnaud Gold Project (EL 6556 and ELA 6819) 250km northwest of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1).

A shallow 12 hole program totalling approximately 1,000m of air-core (AC) drilling is testing for a potential high- grade gold (and silver) zone occurring around the intersection of an east-west trending quartz reef structure with a northwest trending quartz reef within the St Arnaud East prospect (Figures 2, 3 & 4).

Geological mapping and first-pass AC drilling completed recently by Navarre has highlighted the potential for mineralised targets at St Arnaud that the Company believes show similar structural frameworks to those being mined at the nine million ounce Fosterville Gold Mine, 130km to the east (Figure 1). Encouraging gold assays of up to 8.6 g/t Au and silver up to 81 g/t Ag were returned from initial shallow AC drill testing by the Company (NML ASX release 5 February 2019).

A study of Fosterville's Swan zone reveals its bonanza-grade gold mineralisation (>1,000 g/t Au) generally occurs at the intersection of the northwest trending Swan structure with the east-west trending Eagle structure. Similar geometries have been identified at the South Reef target within the St Arnaud East prospect that has never been drill tested (Figure 3). This is the main focus of the current program prior to deeper targeted drilling.

Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott commented:

"We are excited to be back drilling at St Arnaud testing a potential high-grade structural target with similar geometry to Fosterville's Swan-Eagle zone. Evidence of historical shallow mining along parts of the target reef area is a good sign for potential high grade zones of mineralisation.

"We look forward to the results from this phase of drilling and also to the resumption of drilling at our Stawell Corridor Gold Project as follow up to our recently completed geophysical surveys."

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105 | ASX: NML

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 2

Figure 1: Location of Navarre's Victorian gold projects

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 3

Figure 2: St Arnaud Gold Project map showing historic gold production, interpreted mineralised trends, significant Navarre drill intercepts (see ASX releases of 30 July 2018 & 5 February 2019) and location of St Arnaud East prospect

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 4

Figure 3: Geology map of St Arnaud East drill targets

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t

P a g e | 5

Figure 4: Historical shallow workings on a northwest trending quartz reef near the proposed drilling area (see Fig. 3)

Navarre Minerals Limited | ABN 66 125 140 105

40 - 44 Wimmera Street | PO Box 385 | Stawell VIC 3380 Australia

t +61 3 5358 8625

e info@navarre.com.au | w navarre.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navarre Minerals Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 00:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pCOMET RIDGE : 30 May 2019 MOU with APA for Gas Transportation Services from the Galilee Basin
PU
09:09pUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Term Sheet Extension
PU
09:08pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : utilities seek relief from fire lawsuits
AQ
09:08pOil prices rise after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. inventories
RE
09:07pEXCLUSIVE : Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect
RE
09:07pGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Extension of Senior Secured Debt Payments
AQ
09:05pPVH : cuts profit forecast as CEO sees retail softness, shares tank
RE
09:05pLYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
RE
09:04pCOMMSCOPE : What Would You Wish For?
PU
09:01pFURA GEMS : Provides Update on Ruby Transaction in Mozambique
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract
5BAE SYSTEMS : Pentagon seeks funds to reduce U.S. reliance on China's rare earth metals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About