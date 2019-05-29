Navarre Minerals : 30/05/2019 – Drilling resumes at St Arnaud Gold Project, western Victoria

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)

30 May 2019

DRILLING RESUMES AT ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT,

WESTERN VICTORIA

1,000m air-core drilling program underway at the St Arnaud Gold Project

Program to follow up initial drilling reported in February 2019 which delivered multiple significant intersections of gold and silver mineralisation, which remain open along strike and at depth

Drilling is targeting the intersection of two mineralised quartz reef structures that potentially host high-grade gold showing similar geometrical relationships to the high-grade Swan and Eagle zones at Kirkland Lake's world-class Fosterville Gold Mine

Air-core drilling to resume at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project immediately following completion of St Arnaud program and likely to continue until onset of winter rains

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to announce it has commenced its second phase of drilling at its 100%-owned St Arnaud Gold Project (EL 6556 and ELA 6819) 250km northwest of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia (Figure 1).

A shallow 12 hole program totalling approximately 1,000m of air-core (AC) drilling is testing for a potential high- grade gold (and silver) zone occurring around the intersection of an east-west trending quartz reef structure with a northwest trending quartz reef within the St Arnaud East prospect (Figures 2, 3 & 4).

Geological mapping and first-pass AC drilling completed recently by Navarre has highlighted the potential for mineralised targets at St Arnaud that the Company believes show similar structural frameworks to those being mined at the nine million ounce Fosterville Gold Mine, 130km to the east (Figure 1). Encouraging gold assays of up to 8.6 g/t Au and silver up to 81 g/t Ag were returned from initial shallow AC drill testing by the Company (NML ASX release 5 February 2019).

A study of Fosterville's Swan zone reveals its bonanza-grade gold mineralisation (>1,000 g/t Au) generally occurs at the intersection of the northwest trending Swan structure with the east-west trending Eagle structure. Similar geometries have been identified at the South Reef target within the St Arnaud East prospect that has never been drill tested (Figure 3). This is the main focus of the current program prior to deeper targeted drilling.

Navarre's Managing Director, Geoff McDermott commented:

"We are excited to be back drilling at St Arnaud testing a potential high-grade structural target with similar geometry to Fosterville's Swan-Eagle zone. Evidence of historical shallow mining along parts of the target reef area is a good sign for potential high grade zones of mineralisation.

"We look forward to the results from this phase of drilling and also to the resumption of drilling at our Stawell Corridor Gold Project as follow up to our recently completed geophysical surveys."

