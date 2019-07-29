Navarre Minerals : 30/07/2019 – Drilling extends gold structure at St Arnaud Gold Project

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)
30 July 2019
DRILLING EXTENDS GOLD STRUCTURE AT THE ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA
-
Results from a 11 hole - 975m air core (AC) drill program at the St Arnaud Gold Project confirms extensions of shallow gold mineralisation on the South Reef
-
Gold mineralisation up to 5.4 g/t intersected in a quartz reef that extends up to 200m in length and remains open at depth and to the west
-
Historical deeper diamond drilling within Navarre's exploration licence application area at St Arnaud (ELA6819) produced best result of 1m @ 1,174 g/t Au from 425m depth1
-
Best results from Navarre's recent shallow AC drilling on the South Reef include:
-
-
4m @ 2.6g/t Au from 73m (SAC101) and
2m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 56m, within a broader interval of 34m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 45m
-
2m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 26m (SAC102) including;
1m @ 5.4 g/t Au from 27m
-
3m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 73m (SAC110) including;
1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 73m
Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to announce significant gold and silver intersections from its recently completed air-core (AC) drilling program at its 100%-owned St Arnaud Gold Project, 250km northwest of Melbourne in Victoria (Figure 1).
Navarre is searching for a potential "Fosterville-style"high-grade gold mineralisation system at the St Arnaud Gold Project and has identified mineralised structures that have similar geometric patterns to Fosterville's Swan and Eagle zones (refer to ASX release 5 February 2019).
The initial stage of the Company's discovery strategy is to undertake AC drilling to rapidly and cost effectively identify the shallow footprint of basement gold mineralisation from which deeper targeted drilling programs can deployed with the aim of defining the extents of potential economic mineralisation.
The recent 11 AC hole drill program totalling 975m was completed at the South Reef area of the St Arnaud East prospect located within the St Arnaud Gold Project (see Figure 2). Previous first-pass drilling of four AC holes all intersected elevated gold (refer to ASX release 5 February 2019) below an extensive outcropping quartz reef.
1 Historical drill hole STDD-004 was completed by Rex Minerals Limited in 2008, and results reported by Rex Minerals on ASX on 15 & 16 April 2008.
N a v a r r e M i n e r a l s L i m i t e d ( N M L ) A S X A n n o u n c e m e n t
|
P a g e | 2
This recent round of follow-up drilling has confirmed the continuation of the mineralised quartz reef down to 70m below surface and to 200m in length and remains open at depth and to the west.
Figure 1: Location of Navarre's Victorian gold projects
Historically, the St Arnaud Goldfield has yielded some spectacular high-grade gold drill results directly underneath some of the region's more significant historical gold mines. Within Navarre's new exploration licence application area, ELA6819 (see Figure 2), diamond drilling completed by Rex Minerals Limited (ASX Code: RXM) in 2008 produced similar 'Fosterville' bonanza-type gold grades, including 1m @ 1,174 g/t Au from 425m in hole STDD-004 and 1m @ 11.24 g/t Au from 258m in STDD-002 (see Rex Minerals Limited ASX releases of 15 & 16 April 2008).
St Arnaud East Prospect
The recent drilling occurred at a target located approximately 5km to the east of the historical 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield in an area referred to as the St Arnaud East prospect (Figure 2 and Figure 3). This area has been subject to some minor shallow historical mining between 1865 and 1890, and three shallow RAB drill holes in the 1970s that returned anomalous gold-in-quartz within the range of 0.1 - 1.8 g/t Au.
Navarre's recent AC program indicates the potential for the under-explored East Field Trend of the St Arnaud Goldfield to host gold mineralisation. The shallow drilling completed demonstrates that the extensive east-west trending quartz reefs contain gold, although depleted in the oxide zone. Only limited drilling has tested unweathered bedrock, where better grades would be expected. Navarre considers this an excellent early stage exploration opportunity that warrants deeper and extensional drilling. Geological modelling for each of the mineralised structures is currently in progress. This is expected to assist targeting dilational zones that could potentially host bonanza gold grades at depth and along strike.
South Reef
-
The South Reef is a northeast to east-west-trending auriferous quartz reef defined over a strike length of approximately 200m by surface mapping and now via drilling (Figure 3). The quartz reef varies from 2m to 12m in width and dips approximately 60 degrees towards the south. All drilling was angled perpendicular to the South Reef at 60 degrees, therefore all reported widths are close to true widths.
-
Seven AC holes targeted the South Reef following up previous shallow intercepts including 6m @ 2.5 g/t Au within a broader zone of 25m @ 0.9g/t Au from 63m and 4m @ 1.7g/t Au from 32m including 1m @ 5.8g/t Au (previously reported in ASX release 5 February 2019).
-
Best results from the follow-up drilling include;
-
4m @ 2.6g/t Au from 73m (SAC101) and
2m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 56m, within a broader interval of 34m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 45m
-
2m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 26m (SAC102) including
1m @ 5.4 g/t Au from 27m
-
3m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 73m (SAC110) including
1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 73m
Refer to Table 2 for full list of significant results.
-
At the intersection of the South and Pinnacle Reefs, drilling indicated that the quartz reefs bifurcated into three separate structures with each containing elevated arsenic but low level gold. All structures were intersected in the depleted oxide zone and remain untested at depth (See Tables 1 - 2).
Pinnacle Reef
-
Geological mapping identified a narrow gossanous quartz reef that extended over 250m in length which dipped steeply at approximately 70 degrees to the southwest. Historic workings along the reef and surface rock chip sampling suggested the reef contained auriferous quartz yet no drilling had ever tested the target.
-
Four shallow first-pass AC holes tested the Pinnacle Reef near the historic working and beneath peak rock chip samples. It is interpreted that all drillholes intersected the Pinnacle Reef structure of 1-2m width and which contained only low level gold with restricted arsenic haloes. No significant results were obtained.
Figure 2: St Arnaud Gold Project map showing historic gold production, interpreted mineralised trends, significant Navarre 2018 drill intercepts (see ASX release 30 July 2018) and location of St Arnaud East
prospect (ELA6819 is an exploration licence application lodged by Navarre).
Figure 3: Plan of St Arnaud East targets showing location of recent AC drilling and significant drill intercepts.
