Navarre Minerals : 30/07/2019 – Drilling extends gold structure at St Arnaud Gold Project

ASX Announcement (ASX:NML)

30 July 2019

DRILLING EXTENDS GOLD STRUCTURE AT THE ST ARNAUD GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

Results from a 11 hole - 975m air core (AC) drill program at the St Arnaud Gold Project confirms extensions of shallow gold mineralisation on the South Reef

Gold mineralisation up to 5.4 g/t intersected in a quartz reef that extends up to 200m in length and remains open at depth and to the west

Historical deeper diamond drilling within Navarre's exploration licence application area at St Arnaud (ELA6819) produced best result of 1m @ 1,174 g/t Au from 425m depth 1

Best results from Navarre's recent shallow AC drilling on the South Reef include:

4m @ 2.6g/t Au from 73m (SAC101) and

2m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 56m, within a broader interval of 34m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 45m 2m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 26m (SAC102) including;



1m @ 5.4 g/t Au from 27m

3m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 73m (SAC110) including;

1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 73m

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to announce significant gold and silver intersections from its recently completed air-core (AC) drilling program at its 100%-owned St Arnaud Gold Project, 250km northwest of Melbourne in Victoria (Figure 1).

Navarre is searching for a potential "Fosterville-style"high-grade gold mineralisation system at the St Arnaud Gold Project and has identified mineralised structures that have similar geometric patterns to Fosterville's Swan and Eagle zones (refer to ASX release 5 February 2019).

The initial stage of the Company's discovery strategy is to undertake AC drilling to rapidly and cost effectively identify the shallow footprint of basement gold mineralisation from which deeper targeted drilling programs can deployed with the aim of defining the extents of potential economic mineralisation.

The recent 11 AC hole drill program totalling 975m was completed at the South Reef area of the St Arnaud East prospect located within the St Arnaud Gold Project (see Figure 2). Previous first-pass drilling of four AC holes all intersected elevated gold (refer to ASX release 5 February 2019) below an extensive outcropping quartz reef.

1 Historical drill hole STDD-004 was completed by Rex Minerals Limited in 2008, and results reported by Rex Minerals on ASX on 15 & 16 April 2008.

