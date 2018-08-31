Navarre Minerals : 31/08/2018 – Navarre welcomes re-opening of Stawell Gold Mine

ASX Announcement

31 August 2018

Navarre Welcomes Re-opening of Stawell

Gold Mine

Potential future processing solution for Irvine Gold Project

Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre or the Company; ASX: NML) is pleased to advise that the Stawell Gold Mine (operated by Arete Capital Partners), situated 20km north of the Company's flagship Irvine Gold Project in western Victoria, re-opened on

Tuesday 28 August 2018 (Figures 1 & 2).

The Victorian Minister for Resources, Tim Pallas, formally announced the reopening of the Stawell Gold Mine (SGM), with the mine set to return to production in early 2019.

The re-opening of SGM has created exciting options for Navarre, including a possible processing route for the Company's 100%-owned Irvine Gold Project. Future treatment of economic gold mineralisation from Irvine at a nearby operational processing facility would be of substantial benefit to the Project's development pathway timeline.

The Irvine Gold Project, considered by the Company to be geologically similar to Stawell's 4 million-ounce Magdala gold deposit, is located within a 30km stretch of the Stawell Gold Corridor that runs between Stawell and Ararat in western Victoria (Figure 2). The Irvine Gold Project includes the historic Ararat Goldfield, a 19th century goldfield that produced approximately 1 million ounces of alluvial gold.

Navarre has located two gold lodes (Resolution and Adventure) by exploring the flanks of a large basalt dome that underlies the terrain north of Ararat (Figure 2). At the best-explored lode, Resolution, the "discovery hole" identified a 6-metre-wide intercept with a grade of 6.3 grams of gold per tonne (g/t) (see NML ASX release 1 December 2016). The best result to date is 18.7m at 7.1 g/t gold (ASX release 15 May 2017). Later this year the Company is to embark on a deeper drilling campaign aimed at converting these discoveries into what is hoped will be a large gold system. Pending the results of this drilling, Navarre expects to announce a maiden mineral resource by 2Q19.

Navarre's managing director, Geoff McDermott commented: "The re-opening of SGM, only 20 kilometres from Navarre's Irvine Gold Project, is a great boost for the regional economy having added 65 new jobs with the workforce set to grow further. The mine offers a practical, nearby processing solution for the Irvine Gold Project should we be successful converting our recent gold discoveries into economic mineral deposits."

Campbell Olsen, CEO of Arete Capital Partners, operator of the Stawell Gold Mine, said "We are looking to restart operations at the Stawell Gold Mine in 2019 following success from our recent drilling programs. We see Navarre's Irvine Project as a new potential source of ore down the track. This is a great advance for regional Victoria and the gold mining industry."

Figure 1: Map showing location of Navarre's Victorian tenement holdings

About Navarre Minerals Limited:

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) is an Australian-based resources company that is creating value from a portfolio of early to advanced stage gold projects in Victoria, Australia.

Navarre is searching for gold deposits in the extension of a corridor of rocks that host the Stawell (~five million ounce) and Ararat (~one million ounce) goldfields. The discovery of outcropping gold at the Irvine Gold Project is a prime focus for the Company. The Project is located 15km south of the Stawell Gold Mine, which Arete Capital Partners has recently acquired from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

The high-grade Tandarra Gold Project is located in close proximity to Kirkland Lake Gold's world class Fosterville

Gold Mine, and 40kms north of the 22 million-ounce Bendigo Goldfield. Exploration at Tandarra is targeting the next generation of gold deposits under shallow cover in the region. Under a farm-out agreement, Catalyst may earn a 51% equity interest in Navarre's Tandarra Project by spending $3 million over four years to September 2018 by advancing the project towards mineral resource status.

At the Glenlyle Project the Company has identified an epithermal gold-silver system above a potential porphyry copper-gold target that occurs in the same volcanic package that hosts the nearby Thursdays Gossan deposit.

The Company is searching for a high-grade gold deposits at the St Arnaud Gold Project. Recent reconnaissance drilling has identified potential ore grade gold mineralisation under shallow cover which the Company believes may be an extension of the historic 0.4Moz St Arnaud Goldfield.

Figure 2: Map showing Navarre's Stawell Gold Corridor properties.

- ENDS -

