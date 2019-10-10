Log in
Navicat Data Modeler 3.0 is released

10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PremiumSoft today announced the release of Navicat Data Modeler version 3.0, designed for complex data modeling.

"In the latest version of Navicat Data Modeler 3.0, we focus strongly on improving responsiveness, usability, and performance," said Ken Lin, CEO at PremiumSoft. "We engineered an entirely new mechanism to improve user experience, and increase the overall efficiency of your modeling design. Now, you can build accurate predictive models quickly and intuitively."

Navicat Data Modeler 3.0 Highlights:

- a new design for Structure Synchronization which delivers a full picture of database differences, and generate scripts to update the destination database;
- set dark theme for your default viewing preference to protect your eyes from the traditionally blinding whiteness of computer;
- native Linux support is added to provide a UI that better matches with user experiences of the Linux system.
- and more.

Pricing and Availability

Navicat Data Modeler 3.0 is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Perpetual license priced at US $459 (commercial) and US $249 (non-commercial), subscription license priced 22.99/month (commercial) and 12.99/month (non-commercial). Visit http://navicat.com/products/navicat-data-modeler for more information and get a 14-day free trial.

About Navicat

Navicat develops the leading database management and development software. One of its top-rated products, Navicat Premium, allows you to access up to 7 databases all-in-one including MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, SQLite, Oracle, and PostgreSQL, eliminating workflow disruption to leverage users’ time and increasing productivity and efficiency.

About PremiumSoft

PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Hong Kong. The company was founded in 1999 and has developed numerous award-winning products over the years.


© Business Wire 2019
