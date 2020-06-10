Navidar Advises ConnXus, Inc. in its Sale to Coupa Software Inc.

Navidar is pleased to announce that our client, ConnXus, Inc. has been acquired by Coupa Software Inc., a leading provider of Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions. Coupa’s BSM platform has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally.

ConnXus, located in Mason, Ohio, is a market leading supplier diversity procurement solution. ConnXus works with some of the world’s leading brands across multiple industries to manage supplier diversity, supplier risk and sustainable sourcing. ConnXus’ expertise and data related supplier diversity initiatives will help further the evolution of business-driven procurement decisions to support companies with supplier diversity and CSR.

“We are pleased to have worked with Navidar,” stated Rod Robinson ConnXus’ Founder & CEO. “It was imperative that we had an investment banking partner with the requisite experience, tenacity and procurement sector expertise embodied in a team we could trust. Navidar strategically positioned ConnXus so that our story appealed to a broad universe of parties, domestically and internationally, which ultimately led to a great outcome with Coupa. Navidar’s focus on the Cincinnati market is a real asset for the city’s technology community.”

“The ConnXus team developed and grew an innovative and market leading supplier diversity solution,” said Mark Weisman, Managing Director at Navidar. “We look forward to seeing the continued growth of supplier diversity and CSR on Coupa’s BSM platform. This is an exciting outcome for the Cincinnati area and a great example of why Navidar remains committed to serving companies like ConnXus across the middle corridor of the U.S.”

About Navidar

