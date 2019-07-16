Navigant Research : Has Identified 4,475 Microgrid Projects Representing Nearly 27 GW of Planned and Installed Power Capacity Globally Through 2Q 2019

The 16th edition of the Microgrid Deployment Tracker represents the largest, most comprehensive market overview published by any research or government organization

A new report from Navigant Research tracks data on known grid-tied and remote microgrid projects in the proposal, planning, and deployed stages across six regions worldwide.

The 16th edition of the Navigant Research’s global microgrid database highlights an uptick in rural electrification projects and a shift to the energy as a service model. It also shows that, regionally, Asia Pacific has emerged as a leader in capacity, and that on a customer segment basis, remote microgrids and commercial and industrial (C&I) represent nearly 70% of all microgrid capacity globally. Click to tweet: According to a new report, as of 2Q 2019, Navigant Research has identified 4,475 microgrid projects representing 26,965.0 MW of planned and installed power capacity globally.

“This edition of the Tracker includes 575 new entries, for a total of 2,915.3 MW,” says Shayne Willette, research analyst with Navigant Research. “One of the most notable trends from this update was the significant increase of remote systems in the Asia Pacific region, a key factor in the region’s emergence as the global leader in both microgrid capacity and projects.”

In terms of total microgrid capacity, Asia Pacific is the global leader with 9,935.4 MW. The region is trailed by North America with 8,878.6 MW and the Middle East & Africa with 3,627.7 MW. Asia Pacific’s emergence as the global capacity leader is due to its sheer volume of microgrids, with smaller systems being deployed with greater frequency.

The report, Microgrid Deployment Tracker 2Q19, tracks data on known grid-tied and remote microgrid projects in the proposal, planning, and deployed stages across six regions worldwide. It covers seven market segments: commercial/industrial, community, utility distribution, institutional/campus, military, remote, and direct current. Specific project-level data is provided on total, installed, and planned capacities, generation technology mix, and 10 global microgrid vendors. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Microgrid Deployment Tracker 2Q19, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005252/en/