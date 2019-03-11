Navigant Research : Names ENGIE, ABB, and Optimal Power Solutions the Leading Remote Microgrid Companies

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant
Research examines the strategy and execution of 12 remote microgrid
companies, with ENGIE, ABB, and Optimal Power Solutions ranked as the
leading market players.
In 2018, the global market for remote microgrids represented about $3
billion in implementation spending, and it is expected to jump to more
than $10.2 billion by 2027. The market’s focus on innovation continues
to shift toward business models that reduce capital cost constraints,
produce greater standardization, and capture as much of the total
available revenue from deployments as possible. Click
to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH,
ENGIE, ABB, and Optimal Power Solutions ranked are the leading remote
microgrid companies.
“The market for remote microgrids is evolving, giving way to new
business models and technologies that are designed to reduce diesel fuel
consumption through renewable energy sources,” says Peter Asmus,
research director with Navigant Research. “The leading companies in this
space have clearly differentiated themselves through exceptional remote
microgrid project development, value chain revenue capture, and a
sustainable business model.”
Unlike past microgrid-focused Leaderboard reports, this report
considered a variety of companies to illustrate the diversity of vendors
seeking opportunity in the remote microgrid space. As a result, a value
chain capture metric highlights how different kinds of companies compare
on revenue capture from remote microgrid project development.
The report, Navigant
Research Leaderboard: Remote Microgrid Players, examines
the strategy and execution of 12 leading remote microgrid companies.
Threshold scores determine each vendor’s categorization (Leader,
Contender, Challenger, etc.). These players are rated on 12 criteria:
vision; go-to market strategy; partners; business model innovation;
value chain capture; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and
distribution; control approach/provider; system quality and reliability;
project portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Navigant Research’s
proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and
ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an
objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and
weaknesses in the global remote microgrid market. An Executive Summary
of the report is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
