Navigant Research : Names ENGIE, ABB, and Optimal Power Solutions the Leading Remote Microgrid Companies

Leading companies differentiated themselves through exceptional remote microgrid project development, value chain revenue capture, and a sustainable business model

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 12 remote microgrid companies, with ENGIE, ABB, and Optimal Power Solutions ranked as the leading market players.

In 2018, the global market for remote microgrids represented about $3 billion in implementation spending, and it is expected to jump to more than $10.2 billion by 2027. The market’s focus on innovation continues to shift toward business models that reduce capital cost constraints, produce greater standardization, and capture as much of the total available revenue from deployments as possible. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, ENGIE, ABB, and Optimal Power Solutions ranked are the leading remote microgrid companies.

“The market for remote microgrids is evolving, giving way to new business models and technologies that are designed to reduce diesel fuel consumption through renewable energy sources,” says Peter Asmus, research director with Navigant Research. “The leading companies in this space have clearly differentiated themselves through exceptional remote microgrid project development, value chain revenue capture, and a sustainable business model.”

Unlike past microgrid-focused Leaderboard reports, this report considered a variety of companies to illustrate the diversity of vendors seeking opportunity in the remote microgrid space. As a result, a value chain capture metric highlights how different kinds of companies compare on revenue capture from remote microgrid project development.

The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Remote Microgrid Players, examines the strategy and execution of 12 leading remote microgrid companies. Threshold scores determine each vendor’s categorization (Leader, Contender, Challenger, etc.). These players are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to market strategy; partners; business model innovation; value chain capture; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; control approach/provider; system quality and reliability; project portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Navigant Research’s proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the global remote microgrid market. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Remote Microgrid Players, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005170/en/