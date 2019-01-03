Navigant Research : Names EVBox and ChargePoint the Leading Providers of Public Charging Networks and Electric Vehicle Charging Services

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant
Research examines the strategy and execution of 15 companies
offering public charging networks and electric vehicle (EV) charging
services, with EVBox and ChargePoint ranked as the leading market
players.
Growing sales of plug-in EVs (PEVs) are driving a rapid expansion of
charging infrastructure deployment and highlighting the opportunities of
integrating EV charging stations into grid operations. The promise of
delivering charging management services to a market that is projected to
grow 680% over the next decade is intensifying competition among market
players. Click
to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH,
EVBox and ChargePoint are the leading providers of public charging
networks and EV charging services.
“EVBox and ChargePoint are Leaders in this assessment due to their
current strength and presence in the market, breadth of products, and
adaptability to the changing dynamics of the charging market,” says
Scott Shepard, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “There
are several highly competitive Contenders that could move to a Leader
position if they continue to grow their offerings to keep pace with the
significant product development and global marketing investment expected
during the coming years.”
According to the report, the vendor landscape for charging networks and
services remains largely fragmented, with many companies overlapping
territories while striving to become the leading operator in a region.
Charging companies are also partnering with utilities to explore the
nascent market for using charging equipment in grid services, an
application that is expected to grow in importance during the next
decade.
The report, Navigant
Research Leaderboard: EV Charging Network Companies,
examines the strategy and execution of 15 leading providers of public
charging networks and EV charging services that operate in the major PEV
markets of North America and Europe. These suppliers are rated on 12
criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; product strategy;
technology; geographic strategy; sales, marketing, and distribution;
product performance; product portfolio; grid integration; customer
solutions; and staying power. Using Navigant Research’s proprietary
Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with
the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment
of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the current
commercial charging services market. An Executive Summary of the report
is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
About Navigant Research
Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides
market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often
highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research
focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology
markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry
analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep
examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of
clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional
information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.
About Navigant
Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services
firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s
professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical
expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage
and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and
clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or
legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare,
energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory,
consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s
practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and
delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found
at navigant.com.
* The information contained in this press release concerning the
report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: EV Charging Network Companies,
is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based
on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations
are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from
those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the
full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying
the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the
report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation
to update any of the information contained in this press release or the
report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005049/en/