Navigant Research : Names EVBox and ChargePoint the Leading Providers of Public Charging Networks and Electric Vehicle Charging Services

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 15 companies offering public charging networks and electric vehicle (EV) charging services, with EVBox and ChargePoint ranked as the leading market players.

Growing sales of plug-in EVs (PEVs) are driving a rapid expansion of charging infrastructure deployment and highlighting the opportunities of integrating EV charging stations into grid operations. The promise of delivering charging management services to a market that is projected to grow 680% over the next decade is intensifying competition among market players. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, EVBox and ChargePoint are the leading providers of public charging networks and EV charging services.

“EVBox and ChargePoint are Leaders in this assessment due to their current strength and presence in the market, breadth of products, and adaptability to the changing dynamics of the charging market,” says Scott Shepard, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “There are several highly competitive Contenders that could move to a Leader position if they continue to grow their offerings to keep pace with the significant product development and global marketing investment expected during the coming years.”

According to the report, the vendor landscape for charging networks and services remains largely fragmented, with many companies overlapping territories while striving to become the leading operator in a region. Charging companies are also partnering with utilities to explore the nascent market for using charging equipment in grid services, an application that is expected to grow in importance during the next decade.

The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: EV Charging Network Companies, examines the strategy and execution of 15 leading providers of public charging networks and EV charging services that operate in the major PEV markets of North America and Europe. These suppliers are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; product strategy; technology; geographic strategy; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product portfolio; grid integration; customer solutions; and staying power. Using Navigant Research’s proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies’ relative strengths and weaknesses in the current commercial charging services market. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

