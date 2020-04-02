Navigant Research : Names GE, Open Systems International, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle, and Siemens AG the Leading Vendors of Advanced Distribution Management Systems

Leading companies excel in technology development, strong partnerships, and sustainable business models

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of nine providers of advanced distribution management systems (ADMSs), with GE, Open Systems International, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle, and Siemens AG ranked as the leading market players.

The competitive landscape for ADMSs is unique given the extensive requirements and growing list of modules captured under the ADMS umbrella. This has led to a smaller, more refined pool of vendors, including traditional, large OEMs, as well as smaller, more nimble vendors making inroads around managed services, and cooperative and public utility targeting. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, GE, Open Systems International, Schneider Electric SE, Oracle, and Siemens AG are the leading ADMS vendors.

“Each of these companies stands out from the competition because of exceptional technology development and portfolios, strong partner relationships, sustainable business models, and significant market traction,” says Michael Kelly, senior research analyst with Navigant Research.

According to the report, many vendors and utilities consider ADMSs to be a combination of SCADA, distribution management systems, and outage management systems. This integrated architecture has grown in recent years to include energy management system and distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) modules, though this is not universal across vendors. This growth is a natural technological extension of ADMSs. The boundary between networks is blurring, and future network operators require access to both transmission and distribution applications.

The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: ADMS Vendors, ranks ADMS vendors on strategy and execution. Threshold scores determine each vendor’s categorization (Leader, Contender, Challenger, and Follower). This report evaluates nine ADMS companies. These providers are rated on the following criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product portfolio and integration; pricing; and staying power. Using Navigant Research’s proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global ADMS market. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: ADMS Vendors, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005183/en/