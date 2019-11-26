Log in
Navigant Research : Names Google Nest, ecobee, and Resideo the Leading Smart Thermostat Vendors

11/26/2019 | 05:16am EST

Maturing market has allowed leaders to become more established, while smaller players have been acquired or lost brand recognition

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 12 smart and connected thermostat manufacturers, with Google Nest, ecobee, and Resideo ranked as the leading market players.

Smart thermostats have become a staple in many connected home solutions and are starting to reach a broader segment of consumers, including low income housing, newly constructed homes, multifamily dwellings, and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). These devices also enable companies to better engage their customers and reduce churn, explore new service-based business models, and participate in grid flexibility programs. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, Google Nest, ecobee, and Resideo are the leading smart thermostat vendors.

“The smart thermostat market has become more mature and consolidated,” says Paige Leuschner, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “Leading players in this market have become more established and gained significantly more traction in the market, while smaller players have been acquired or fallen by the wayside in terms of brand recognition.”

According to the report, Nest Labs first revolutionized this market with the introduction of its Nest Learning Thermostat. Now Google Nest, it leads the market in terms of technology, sales, and brand recognition. ecobee’s technology and brand rival Google Nest’s, but ecobee has not gained as much market traction. Meanwhile, Resideo is a giant in the residential energy space, but its technology and innovation do not compare to its disruptive competitors.

The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Smart Thermostat Vendors, ranks smart thermostat companies on two criteria: Strategy and Execution. Threshold scores determine each vendor’s categorization (Leader, Contender, Challenger, and Follower). This report evaluates 12 smart thermostat manufacturers that are recognized in the market by established brand name, innovative offerings, and success in selling thermostat solutions. This report does not evaluate vendors that provide software or provide services for controlling thermostats, focusing solely on the hardware providers. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant – A Guidehouse company, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Smart Thermostat Vendors, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant – a Guidehouse company undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2019
