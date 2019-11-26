Navigant Research : Names Google Nest, ecobee, and Resideo the Leading Smart Thermostat Vendors

Maturing market has allowed leaders to become more established, while smaller players have been acquired or lost brand recognition

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 12 smart and connected thermostat manufacturers, with Google Nest, ecobee, and Resideo ranked as the leading market players.

Smart thermostats have become a staple in many connected home solutions and are starting to reach a broader segment of consumers, including low income housing, newly constructed homes, multifamily dwellings, and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). These devices also enable companies to better engage their customers and reduce churn, explore new service-based business models, and participate in grid flexibility programs. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, Google Nest, ecobee, and Resideo are the leading smart thermostat vendors.

“The smart thermostat market has become more mature and consolidated,” says Paige Leuschner, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “Leading players in this market have become more established and gained significantly more traction in the market, while smaller players have been acquired or fallen by the wayside in terms of brand recognition.”

According to the report, Nest Labs first revolutionized this market with the introduction of its Nest Learning Thermostat. Now Google Nest, it leads the market in terms of technology, sales, and brand recognition. ecobee’s technology and brand rival Google Nest’s, but ecobee has not gained as much market traction. Meanwhile, Resideo is a giant in the residential energy space, but its technology and innovation do not compare to its disruptive competitors.

The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Smart Thermostat Vendors, ranks smart thermostat companies on two criteria: Strategy and Execution. Threshold scores determine each vendor’s categorization (Leader, Contender, Challenger, and Follower). This report evaluates 12 smart thermostat manufacturers that are recognized in the market by established brand name, innovative offerings, and success in selling thermostat solutions. This report does not evaluate vendors that provide software or provide services for controlling thermostats, focusing solely on the hardware providers. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

