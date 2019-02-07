Navigant Research : Report Estimates the Annual Global Market for Advanced Batteries for Critical Infrastructure Solutions Will Near 10 GW in 2027

Extended blackouts can be a major source of public risk and financial loss to commercial facility occupants and to the facility itself

A new report from Navigant Research examines advanced batteries for critical infrastructure (ABCI) solutions that use distributed energy storage system (DESS) technology to change the energy storage landscape and give both utility and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers better options to meet their needs.

In order to provide a stable supply of electricity that allows operations to continue in the event of a power failure, some commercial facility managers are turning to ABCI solutions. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, the estimated size of the ABCI market in 2018 is 262.3 MW, however, by 2027, the annual global market for deploying ABCI is expected to reach 9.6 GW.

“With society’s high reliance on electricity and power, it is not a question of if a failure will happen but when,” says Ian McClenny, research analyst at Navigant Research. “While still a new market, DESSs with critical power-providing capabilities can help mitigate the effect of electrical service outages for mission critical facility operations by providing grid ancillary services and electrical demand charge reduction.”

Extended blackouts can be a major source of public risk and financial loss to both the occupants of commercial facilities and to the facility itself, according to the report. While ABCI can provide safeguards, important considerations when installing ABCI systems include building load profiles, facility power reticulation, connection specifications/standards, and data sensitivity needs.

The report, Advanced Batteries for Critical Infrastructure, examines ABCI solutions that leverage utility-scale and behind-the-meter C&I DESS technology. The study identifies the qualifying characteristics of advanced batteries that make them ideal candidates for critical power needs in several building types. Global market forecasts segmented by application, region, and technology extend through 2027. The report also includes a review of the different battery technologies (lithium ion, advanced lead-acid, flow, and flywheels) and the related regional trends, drivers, and barriers. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Advanced Batteries for Critical Infrastructure, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005015/en/