Navigant Research : Report Estimates the Annual Global Market for Advanced Batteries for Critical Infrastructure Solutions Will Near 10 GW in 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research examines advanced batteries for critical infrastructure
(ABCI) solutions that use distributed energy storage system (DESS)
technology to change the energy storage landscape and give both utility
and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers better options to meet
their needs.
In order to provide a stable supply of electricity that allows
operations to continue in the event of a power failure, some commercial
facility managers are turning to ABCI solutions. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
the estimated size of the ABCI market in 2018 is 262.3 MW, however, by
2027, the annual global market for deploying ABCI is expected to reach
9.6 GW.
“With society’s high reliance on electricity and power, it is not a
question of if a failure will happen but when,” says Ian McClenny,
research analyst at Navigant Research. “While still a new market, DESSs
with critical power-providing capabilities can help mitigate the effect
of electrical service outages for mission critical facility operations
by providing grid ancillary services and electrical demand charge
reduction.”
Extended blackouts can be a major source of public risk and financial
loss to both the occupants of commercial facilities and to the facility
itself, according to the report. While ABCI can provide safeguards,
important considerations when installing ABCI systems include building
load profiles, facility power reticulation, connection
specifications/standards, and data sensitivity needs.
The report, Advanced
Batteries for Critical Infrastructure, examines ABCI solutions
that leverage utility-scale and behind-the-meter C&I DESS technology.
The study identifies the qualifying characteristics of advanced
batteries that make them ideal candidates for critical power needs in
several building types. Global market forecasts segmented by
application, region, and technology extend through 2027. The report also
includes a review of the different battery technologies (lithium ion,
advanced lead-acid, flow, and flywheels) and the related regional
trends, drivers, and barriers. An Executive Summary of the report is
available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
