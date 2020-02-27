Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Navigant Research : Report Finds Circular Economy Model Offers Manufacturers Opportunities for Positive Economic Growth and Social Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 05:16am EST

Leadership should establish priorities and ensure accountability for circular economy initiatives

A new report from Navigant Research examines circular economy solutions for manufacturers and the strategic and operational advantages they offer.

The circular economy is based on shifting away from a linear economic model to one centered on regeneration and reuse. Circular economy solutions are often positioned as enabling manufacturers to achieve cost efficiencies and facilitate product innovation while reducing the carbon footprint of operations and products. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, the circular economy represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the manufacturing industry.

“The manufacturing industry faces increasing cost pressures and heightened risk exposure from commodity price volatility, customer preferences, regulatory environments, and geopolitical conditions,” says Rafael Go, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “While adopting a circular economy model can increase manufacturers’ exposure to risks, it presents an opportunity for positive economic growth combined with positive environmental social impact.”

Incorporating circular economy practices requires fundamentally rethinking and retooling current operations and business models, according to the report. To position for success, manufacturing companies should map current resource use and waste generation to hedge the risks of a more regulated and demanding carbon reduction future. Leadership should establish priorities and ensure accountability for circular economy initiatives, and organizations should engage business partners and customers to communicate circular economy priorities.

The report, Circular Economy Solutions for Modernizing Manufacturing, discusses circular economy solutions and their potential. The study details how circular economy solutions differ from other value product chains, and the strategic and operational advantages these solutions offer. It includes recommendations of business strategies and other operational changes. Increasing awareness of the various pathways to the circular economy best enables manufacturing companies to pick and choose the optimal approach. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Circular Economy Solutions for Modernizing Manufacturing, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aDISCOVERY : JEREMY WADE EXPLORES WORLD'S MOST BAFFLING UNDERWATER MYSTERIES IN ALL-NEW SCIENCE CHANNEL SERIES - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
05:31aGlobal Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and BYD Co. Ltd. | Technavio
BU
05:30aBAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase
DJ
05:30aRADISSON MINING RESOURCES : expands ongoing O'Brien drill program to 60,000 m
AQ
05:30aECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN- UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:28aXEROX : Names Tali Rosman as Vice President, 3D Business
AQ
05:27aORORA : Australian Paper's Orora acquisition not opposed
AQ
05:27aTEEKAY TANKERS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:25aGREAT PLACE TO WORK(R) : adesso takes 1st place in the Deutschlands Beste Arbeitgeber 2020 (Germany's Best Employers 2020) competition in the category 2001 to 5000 employees
EQ
05:22aIncreasing Cocoa Consumption-Meeting Changing Lifestyles
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : finance boss to leave as losses deepen
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
4DIAGEO PLC : AB InBev flags lower first-quarter profit on virus impact
5HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC : HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS : forecasts 2020 growth after its profit tops as treatment d..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group