Navigant Research : Report Finds Circular Economy Model Offers Manufacturers Opportunities for Positive Economic Growth and Social Impact

Leadership should establish priorities and ensure accountability for circular economy initiatives

A new report from Navigant Research examines circular economy solutions for manufacturers and the strategic and operational advantages they offer.

The circular economy is based on shifting away from a linear economic model to one centered on regeneration and reuse. Circular economy solutions are often positioned as enabling manufacturers to achieve cost efficiencies and facilitate product innovation while reducing the carbon footprint of operations and products. Click to tweet: According to a new @NavigantRSRCH report, the circular economy represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the manufacturing industry.

“The manufacturing industry faces increasing cost pressures and heightened risk exposure from commodity price volatility, customer preferences, regulatory environments, and geopolitical conditions,” says Rafael Go, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “While adopting a circular economy model can increase manufacturers’ exposure to risks, it presents an opportunity for positive economic growth combined with positive environmental social impact.”

Incorporating circular economy practices requires fundamentally rethinking and retooling current operations and business models, according to the report. To position for success, manufacturing companies should map current resource use and waste generation to hedge the risks of a more regulated and demanding carbon reduction future. Leadership should establish priorities and ensure accountability for circular economy initiatives, and organizations should engage business partners and customers to communicate circular economy priorities.

The report, Circular Economy Solutions for Modernizing Manufacturing, discusses circular economy solutions and their potential. The study details how circular economy solutions differ from other value product chains, and the strategic and operational advantages these solutions offer. It includes recommendations of business strategies and other operational changes. Increasing awareness of the various pathways to the circular economy best enables manufacturing companies to pick and choose the optimal approach. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

