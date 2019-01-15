Navigant Research : Report Finds Global Annual Revenue Associated with Edge IoT Spend in Commercial Buildings Is Expected to Near $8 Billion in 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research analyzes the edge computing market for the Internet of
Things (IoT) in buildings, providing global market forecasts through
2027.
Edge computing distributes the power of data processing to the fringes
of a system, giving devices, sensors, and gateways the power to act or
make decisions locally and not always rely on a cloud environment. This
approach aligns well with commercial building efficiency goals since
computing at the edge can in some cases handle data processes locally as
well or better than sending the data to a cloud—and do so at lower cost. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
global revenue associated with edge IoT spend in commercial buildings is
expected to grow from more than $3 billion in 2018 to $7.8 billion in
2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.
“In the commercial buildings sector, stakeholders are beginning to adopt
edge computing technology to help create more intelligent and efficient
facilities,” says Neil Strother, principal research analyst at Navigant
Research. “Edge computing also fits with the IoT technology trend, which
some buildings are adopting in the form of smart meters, smart
thermostats, occupancy sensors, and advanced lighting systems.”
According to the report, when IoT technologies such as these integrate
with edge computing power, the combination can yield positive benefits
for a building. For instance, a well-designed HVAC system that leverages
an edge IoT infrastructure could produce significant savings through its
ability to react quickly to subtle changes in air temperature or
occupancy levels and intelligently make automated adjustments at the
optimal time.
The report, Edge
Computing for IoT in Buildings, analyzes the global market for
edge computing for IoT in buildings, with a focus on hardware, software,
and services. The study examines use cases and provides case studies
highlighting edge and IoT solutions for commercial buildings. Global
market forecasts, segmented by offering type, building type, and region,
extend through 2027. The report also analyzes market issues, including
key drivers and barriers and regional trends for edge IoT solutions in
commercial buildings. An Executive Summary of the report is available
for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
About Navigant Research
Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides
market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often
highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research
focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology
markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry
analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep
examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of
clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional
information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.
About Navigant
Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services
firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s
professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical
expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage
and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and
clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or
legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare,
energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory,
consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s
practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and
delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found
at navigant.com.
* The information contained in this press release concerning the
report, Edge Computing for IoT in Buildings, is a summary and
reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data
and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently
uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained
in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for
a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s
conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither
Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any
of the information contained in this press release or the report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005025/en/