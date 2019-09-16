Navigant Research : Report Finds Global Share of Electric Buses Is Expected to Grow to Nearly 33% by 2030

Electric buses show potential to be the leading segment for commercial vehicle electrification

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the global bus market across electric powertrains, vehicle weight, vehicle type, and region, through 2030.

The global medium and heavy duty bus market has been dominated by internal combustion engine vehicles. Yet the adoption of electric buses (e-buses) will continue to rise as battery prices decline and a greater importance is placed on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, e-buses are expected to make up nearly one-third of all buses on the road by 2030.

“Fleets can take advantage of increasing government support to help surmount the high upfront costs associated with e-buses,” says William Drier, research analyst with Navigant Research. “Transit, coach, shuttle, and school fleets can use e-buses to achieve their emissions and air quality targets, while improving their bottom line. These market conditions can enable e-buses to lead the way on the electrification of other commercial vehicle segments.”

Globally, China will continue to be the leading market segment for overall e-bus sales and is expected to maintain the vast majority of the market share with 74% by 2030. According to the report, North America and Europe will jointly make up nearly 14% of all e-bus sales by then.

The report, Electric Buses, analyzes the global bus market across electric powertrains (plug-in hybrids and battery electric), as well as vehicle weight (medium duty and heavy duty), vehicle type (transit, coach, school, and shuttle), and region. The study provides an analysis of the market issues, including opportunities, implementation challenges, and prominent market factors associated with e-buses. Global market forecasts for vehicle populations and sales are broken out by segment and region and extend through 2030. The report also examines the key technologies surrounding charging infrastructure, competitive alternative fuels, as well as key market participants. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Electric Buses, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005131/en/