Navigant Research : Report Finds Modern Mobility Will Require Continuously Updated High Definition Maps of the World

A new age of maps is targeted more at a vehicle’s electronic control systems and less at its drivers

A new report from Navigant Research assesses the use cases for high definition (HD) mapping in the mobility landscape and discusses the means for building these maps.

Within the next few decades, the fundamental business model of designing, manufacturing, and selling vehicles, parts, and services to consumers is expected to be supplanted by a shift to mobility-derived services. As the automotive industry accelerates toward electrification, automation, and connectivity, embedded navigation with HD maps will become increasingly important. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, mobility in the 21st century will require continuously updated high-definition maps of the world.

“Whether in old-fashioned paper form or a modern digital version, basic street-level maps have always helped travelers navigate. However, these are now insufficient for the upcoming mobility paradigm,” says Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Navigant Research. “Highly automated vehicles will require detailed HD maps to enable precise localization, allowing the ability for a vehicle to navigate between any desired locations.”

According to the report, this new age of maps is targeted more at the electronic control systems running in the vehicle than at drivers. In recent years, several manufacturers have already begun using topographical information as an input to powertrain control and others are using road contour information to manage speed in partially automated driving systems.

The report, Using HD Maps to Navigate the Mobility Landscape, assesses the use cases for HD mapping, discusses the means for building these maps, and provides recommendations for enabling the collection and use of data and potential business arrangements. The study describes various functionalities of HD maps as well as use cases for these tools. Guidance is provided for OEMs, traditional suppliers of navigation data, and new entrants into the field. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

