Navigant Research : Report Finds Modern Mobility Will Require Continuously Updated High Definition Maps of the World

A new report from Navigant
Research assesses the use cases for high definition (HD) mapping in
the mobility landscape and discusses the means for building these maps.
Within the next few decades, the fundamental business model of
designing, manufacturing, and selling vehicles, parts, and services to
consumers is expected to be supplanted by a shift to mobility-derived
services. As the automotive industry accelerates toward electrification,
automation, and connectivity, embedded navigation with HD maps will
become increasingly important.
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
mobility in the 21st century will require continuously updated
high-definition maps of the world.
“Whether in old-fashioned paper form or a modern digital version, basic
street-level maps have always helped travelers navigate. However, these
are now insufficient for the upcoming mobility paradigm,” says Sam
Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Navigant Research. “Highly
automated vehicles will require detailed HD maps to enable precise
localization, allowing the ability for a vehicle to navigate between any
desired locations.”
According to the report, this new age of maps is targeted more at the
electronic control systems running in the vehicle than at drivers. In
recent years, several manufacturers have already begun using
topographical information as an input to powertrain control and others
are using road contour information to manage speed in partially
automated driving systems.
The report, Using
HD Maps to Navigate the Mobility Landscape, assesses the use
cases for HD mapping, discusses the means for building these maps, and
provides recommendations for enabling the collection and use of data and
potential business arrangements. The study describes various
functionalities of HD maps as well as use cases for these tools.
Guidance is provided for OEMs, traditional suppliers of navigation data,
and new entrants into the field. An Executive Summary of the report is
available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
