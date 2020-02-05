Log in
Navigant Research : Report Finds Smart Pole Deployments Are Expected to Experience a 50% Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

02/05/2020 | 05:16am EST

Smart poles are an emerging smart city technology capable of creating new revenue streams and improving public safety

A new report from Navigant Research provides global market forecasts of smart pole hardware and services, broken out by segment and region, through 2028.

Smart poles are a new feature in urban landscape that leverage sensor and communications technologies to create an intelligent environment. By providing connection to the electricity grid and a physical location along streets and pathways, smart poles offer an attractive host for mobile broadband small cells as well as public Wi-Fi access points. Smart poles are also well positioned to provide a platform for other smart city technologies including smart lighting systems and sensor arrays. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, global annual deployments of smart poles are expected to increase from less than 600 in 2019 to more than 22,000 in 2028, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.8%.

“Though a nascent market, several smart pole drivers have emerged, including current and future needs for public connectivity and cellular network densification,” says Grant Samms, research analyst at Navigant Research. “Municipalities are also seeing smart poles as infrastructure that can create new revenue streams and improve public safety by providing charging for electric vehicles, charging for cellular phones, a platform for advertising, and other features.”

According to the report, the multifaceted and often modular design of smart poles can be easily adapted to future needs. The emergence of 5G and the accelerating adoption of smart city strategies is expected to drive increasing demand for this connected infrastructure.

The report, Smart Poles, analyzes the development and drivers of the smart pole market including financial, economic, and connectivity factors for all world regions. Global market forecasts of smart pole hardware and services are broken out by segment and region and extend through 2028, including a forecast for smart pole sectors. The study also examines significant smart pole projects and case studies of major deployments as well as the competitive landscape. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Guidehouse, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Smart Poles, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.


