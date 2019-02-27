Navigant Research : Report Shows Annual Revenue for Renewables and Energy Storage in the Mining Sector is Expected to Generate Roughly $122 Million by 2027

A new report from Navigant
Research analyzes the global market for renewable technologies at
mining locations, providing market forecasts for capacity and revenue,
broken out by technology and region, through 2027.
Predominantly powered by traditional fossil fuels, the energy intensive
mining industry is now working to incorporate renewables, namely solar
PV and wind, into mining operations. Global capacity in this market is
expected to triple through 2027, with growth led by Asia Pacific—home to
some of the world’s largest mining economies including China, India, and
Australia. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
annual revenue for renewables and energy storage in the mining sector is
expected to generate roughly $122 million by 2027.
“The sheer size of the mining industry coupled with its energy intensive
nature makes it uniquely positioned for disruption as the world energy
market shifts,” says Shayne Willette, research analyst with Navigant
Research. “Though deployments have been sporadic, renewables are
expected to seize a greater share of generation at mining sites as costs
decrease and an emphasis on reliability and sustainability grows.”
Several renewable projects for mines were commissioned over the last
decade, and Navigant Research expects this trend to continue as
renewable costs decrease and the focus on decarbonization increases.
The report, Renewable
Energy in the Mining Industry, analyzes the global market for
renewable technologies at mining locations. The technologies discussed
in this report are solar PV, wind, and battery energy storage. The study
provides an analysis of the market issues, opportunities, and
implementation challenges associated with integrating renewable
technologies into powering mines. Global market forecasts for capacity
and revenue, broken out by technology and region, extend through 2027.
An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
About Navigant Research
Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides
market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often
highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research
focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology
markets. The team’s research methodology combines supply-side industry
analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep
examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of
clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional
information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.
About Navigant
Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services
firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant’s
professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical
expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage
and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and
clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or
legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare,
energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory,
consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant’s
practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and
delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found
at navigant.com.
* The information contained in this press release concerning the
report, Renewable Energy in the Mining Industry, is a summary and
reflects Navigant Research’s current expectations based on market data
and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently
uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained
in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for
a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report’s
conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither
Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any
of the information contained in this press release or the report.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005077/en/