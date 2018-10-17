Navigant Research : Report Shows Asia Pacific is Expected to Account for Nearly 55% of Vendor Revenue for Large Distributed Energy Storage Systems in the Commercial & Industrial Space

High costs, complexity of permitting and installing behind-the-meter energy storage projects are encouraging customers to deploy larger systems

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the global market for large distributed energy storage systems (LDESSs) in the commercial and industrial (C&I) space, providing market forecasts, segmented by technology, building type, and region, through 2027.

The market for large C&I energy storage remains in the early stages of development and is highly concentrated in select markets that have the right mix of high electricity prices, demand charges and/or time-based rate structures, and supportive government policies and incentives. While significant growth is expected in new markets, three regions are projected to lead in terms of installed vendor revenue. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, through 2027, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are expected to account for an estimated 54.8%, 24.9%, and 23.6% of the global market, respectively.

“As the C&I energy storage market has grown, key challenges in identifying and acquiring customers have driven a push to target larger buildings with greater electricity demands,” says Alex Eller, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. “This trend is also due to the relatively high costs and complexity of permitting and installing behind-the-meter energy storage projects.”

Given that these high upfront costs do not scale directly with project size, it is far more profitable to deploy larger systems for C&I customers, according to the report. The LDESS market is currently considerably larger than the small-scale market—and is expected to remain so.

The report, Market Data: Large Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage, analyzes the global market for LDESSs that are over 250 kW in capacity. The study provides an overview of the market developments, drivers, and barriers that are likely to influence the growth of LDESSs in the large C&I energy storage space. Global market forecasts, segmented by technology, building type, and region, extend through 2027. The report also examines the key business models and regional market trends related to the LDESS market. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

